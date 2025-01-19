Ramblers working with local councillors to fight car parking charges at Little Common

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors for St Marks Ward Jimmy Stanger & Connor Winter attended Little Common Ramblers Cricket Club's AGM on Friday 17th January to discuss Rother Councils plans to introduce car park charges at the recreational ground. Members reiterated their concerns over the plans that were articulated by a statement from the club last month. The final decision will be heard on the 24th February with both Jimmy & Connor supporting the clubs position.

The AGM elections saw a largely unchanged committee from 2024. Paul Meredith (Chairman), Chris Meredith (Secretary) & Ed Feist (Treasurer) continue in their roles.

Jon Meredith will captain the 1st XI in his 11th year in the role as the club take on a new high level, Sussex Cricket League Division 3 for the first time in it's 142 year history.

Jon said "After a title winning season in 2024, I'm excited to be leading the team again in what will be the highest level the club has competed in. We've got a great group of lads and we are eager to prove ourselves at this level. I'm expecting it to be a challenge but one I'm very much looking forward to".

Jon Meredith will captain Little Common Ramblers Cricket Club for the 11th year in a row

Jack Biddiss & Marc Redhead will continue in their roles as captains of the 2nd & 3rd XI. The newly formed 4th XI will be captained by committee with 6 members expressing an interest to be involved.

Renay Meadows is newly elected as the clubs social secretary and is working on another packed calendar of events for members to enjoy.

Jake Ralph continues in his role as the clubs Colts Co-ordinator which will build on the good work by the clubs volunteers coaching ages 5-14 in the upcoming season.

If you would like to join the club as a junior/adult player or volunteer, please contact Jake on [email protected]