Reader picture: Which ball do I hit? Smashing view of the blood moon lunar eclipse

By Sophie Isachsen
Contributor
Published 15th Mar 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
Tennis fans at Southdown Sports Club in Lewes witnessed a curious lunar spectacle.

As the stunning blood moon lunar eclipse took place, viewers on court enjoyed the optical similarity between the rising moon and a tennis ball being thrown in the air mid-serve.

Thanks to Southdown Club's flood-flit clay tennis courts, members can enjoy playing outside in the evenings this spring.

Thanks to Southdown member Lisa Barnard for the great photo.

