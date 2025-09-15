Real tennis National Open Day at Petworth

By Julian Wilkindson
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 08:24 BST
The real tennis courtplaceholder image
The real tennis court
A fantastic opportunity for those curious about the sport of real tennis is being offered by Petworth House Tennis Court. The open day is on Saturday, October 4 and participants at no cost can try out the sport for the first time and see the professionals in action.

The following activities are planned:

  • Free Taster Sessions at 10.30am, 11:30am and 12:30pm
  • Buffet Lunch for participants
  • Fun Games and Matchplay
  • A Professional Exhibition Singles Match at around 15.15, with tea and coffee served

For further details or to book a place please contact the Professionals: 01798 343527

[email protected]

