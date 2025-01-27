Rebel MC shows Worthing are street tuff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meg Curran scored her first goal for Worthing FC Women on her full debut as the Reds eked out a victory in testing conditions away to Southampton Women.

Facing the opposition they beat just before Christmas, boss Jesus Cordon made three changes to the side who reached the Sussex Women’s Cup semi-final.

Lauren Dolbear was back in goal and Curran earned her maiden start in a Rebels shirt. Dani Lane slotted in at centre-half, while Becs Bell came in for Chloe Winchester up front.

There were squad returns for defender Holly Talbut-Smith and striker Sophie Humphrey on the bench.

Pouring rain and a gale-force wind greeted the teams on a horrible day at the home of the Hampshire FA.

The first chance fell to Curran after Lauren Amerena made hay down the left and picked out Tierney Scott at the far post. Her neat touch to Bell soon found the recent recruit who turned and tucked home her first goal for the Reds.

Excellent awareness by Eleanor Keegan saw her steal possession from a pair of home midfielders, as the rampaging right-back supplied the pacy Bell. Becs quickly reached the area but sodid Kaitlyn Cousens to dispossess the fleet-footed attacker.

Wearing their change strip of all blue, Worthing continued to take the game to the hosts. Amerena was next to capitalise on a chink of light she exploited, breezing between Cousens and Storm Bailey, only for Amber Marsh to make it back to clear.

Southampton carved out a good opportunity of their own. Travelling skipper Dan Rowe charged down Elle Elkins’ long-range effort to concede a corner which Laura Vokes took and Elkins headed goalwards, although she didn’t truly test the returning Dolbear.

On the stroke of half-time, Scott sidestepped Ella Wright and fired a rocket towards the target, but Maddie Noakes gathered it at the second attempt.

The players returned for the second-half as conditions refused to relent.

Worthing were first to go on the attack, led by Izzy Franklin, whose long ball forward put Amerena in the clear and allowed her to reach the byline. A pull back for Keegan gave her licence to drift inside and locate Georgia Tibble to drill an airborne 20-yard-plus screamer narrowly wide.

A midfield stalemate ensued for the next 20 minutes, as both teams found the conditions increasingly difficult.

Bell teed up top scorer Scott but her well-struck low effort was well dealt with by Noakes. Less than a minute later, a rare lapse at the back resulted in an opening that Vokes was inches away from converting.

The final five produced the most action of a chess-like second 45. Captain Rowe disregarded her own personal safety to block a blockbuster of a free-kick that finally came to rest in the gloves of Dolbear, as Rowe’s opposite number Lucy Mear rounded off a trio of teasers.

The first corner of the second half didn’t arrive until the 87th minute and it produced a goalward glance from Cousens, who got on the end of Vokes’ delivery to present itg to Dolbear.

Worthing sealed a 2-0 win when, reacting to a flick on to Franklin’s right flank centre, Scott had the simple task of bagging a match-clinching goal.