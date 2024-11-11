Record-breaking numbers for British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships

The British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships returns for its third year at K2 Crawley from 16-17 November 2024, with a record-breaking 161 athletes ready to compete to become a British Champion.

The event has rapidly become one of the biggest disability swimming competitions in Europe, attracting unprecedented international attention. This year, the Championships will welcome a record number of international teams, including swimmers from Ireland, Estonia, Egypt, Portugal, and Japan, further cementing the British Championships’ place as a respected and highly anticipated annual event in the global swimming calendar.

Organised by Down Syndrome Swimming Great Britain (DSS-GB), this two-day competition is the only licensed national event in the UK exclusively for swimmers with both Trisomy 21 and Mosaic Down syndrome, providing a platform for athletes aged 10 and over to compete in 44 events ranging from 25m to 1500m.

With the recent spotlight on global athletic talent during the Paralympic Games, DSS-GB is more determined than ever to raise awareness of the need for fair classification for athletes with Down syndrome in order to secure their inclusion in the next Paralympic Games – taking place in Los Angeles in 2028. As one of the larger disability groups, it is a glaring omission that they are not represented at all across any of the Paralympic sports.

Professor Jan Burns, Head of Eligibility at Virtus and Chairperson of the Classification Compliance & Oversight Committee at the International Paralympic Committee, who will be attending the Championships on Sunday, 17 November has said: "I'm very much looking forward to attending the British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships in Crawley. This is the flagship event of the year and will undoubtedly showcase a high level of competition and a very high standard of performance from the athletes. It's an event that I know our swimmers with Down syndrome will have trained hard for, and there may be some new records set."

On her return from commentating at this year’s Paralympics in Paris, Liz Johnson winner of Gold at Beijing, Silver at Athens and Bronze at the London Paralympic Games, and Managing Director and Co-Founder at The Ability People, said: "Swimming is more than just a sport; it’s a welcoming community where you can be your true self, free from inhibitions, and focus on the joy of swimming. By raising the profile of Down Syndrome swimming, we're creating environments where all swimmers can thrive, feel valued, and have equal opportunities, regardless of their challenges.” DSS-GB are looking forward to welcoming Liz back for her third year as lead commentator at the British Champs.

The Championships are supported by Powerday, Keltbray, and O'Malley Haulage, three family-owned companies known for championing health and wellbeing through their community initiatives. These businesses, along with others across the construction industry, play a vital role in backing events that promote inclusivity and encourage athletic achievement.

Tara Crossan, Associate Director at Powerday, added: "Sport provides invaluable benefits to both individuals and communities by promoting healthier lifestyles, teamwork, and increased self-esteem. The impact this competition has on swimmers and their families is truly inspiring, and we’re proud to support DSS-GB in its bid to change the classification and help get these amazing athletes into the pool in LA."

The British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships 2024 will take place on 16-17 November at K2 Crawley, RH11 9BQ. This short course competition will see medals awarded to the winners of each event, with trophies going to the most successful athletes, crowned as British Champions.

With more eyes on the event than ever before, DSS-GB invites national organisations such as Aquatics GB, Paralympics GB and UK Sport to celebrate the significance of this competition and to support them to work towards the inclusion of athletes with Down syndrome on the world’s biggest sporting stages.

For more information, visit: https://www.dss-gb.org