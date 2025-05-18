The event, hosted by Shoreham Rowing Club, welcomed coastal rowing crews from across the south coast.

Despite an early challenge – the turning buoys were displaced by the tide – the day continued smoothly, much to the relief of athletes and organisers.

Hastings Rowing Club’s ten entries marked a high point in recent years for participation, and Club Captain Vicky Kidd was widely praised for managing the event’s logistics.

One of the standout results came from the Men’s Novice Four – Tom Heskett, John Webb, Jack Relf, Roland Rebek, coxed by Paul Heskett – who claimed their first win of the 2025 season, following up on a breakthrough victory at the final regatta of last year.

This second triumph secured their promotion to the Junior category – a first in recorded club history for a Hastings men’s novice four victory at Shoreham.

Other notable results included:

- A dominant win for the Masters 50+ Four: Tim Ash, Alan Bates, Dave Pattle, Paul Knight, coxed by Hannah Dixon

- A front-running victory by junior women’s sculler Cammy Korkis

- Second place in the Junior Men’s Pair for John Webb and Roland Rebek

- Second place for Roland Rebek in the Men’s Novice Sculls

- Third place in the Women’s Novice Four: Cammy Korkis, Kim Webb, Clare Lucent, Petra Wilson, coxed by Vicky Kidd

- Third place in the Men’s Junior Four: Tom Heskett, John Webb, Jack Relf, Roland Rebek, coxed by Paul Heskett

- A strong debut by the Women’s Junior Four: Gemma Clark, Kim Webb, Clare Lucent, Cammy Korkis, coxed by Petra Wilson

- Participation from a newly formed Masters 40+ Women’s Four: Vicky Kidd, Gemma Clark, Alison Lyon-Behrens, Petra Wilson, coxed by Paul Knight

The club also celebrated first-time coastal regatta appearances by Kim Webb, Clare Lucent, and Dave Pattle, an exciting sign of growth in club membership and experience.

Thanks go to the 24th Hastings Scouts for lending their minibus, allowing rowers and supporters to travel together. A perfect example of community groups supporting one another.

All of it was captured brilliantly by Alan Bates, who documented the day from start to finish. A huge well done to everyone who competed, and thank you to those who cheered “Go Hastings!” from the beach.

1 . Contributed Vicky Kidd, Gemma Clark, Alison Lyon-Behrens, Petra Wilson, coxed by Paul Knight Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Gemma Clark, Kim Webb, Clare Lucent, Cammy Korkis, coxed by Petra Wilson Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Tom Heskett, John Webb, Jack Relf, Roland Rebek, coxed by Paul Heskett Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Roland Rebek in the Men’s Novice Sculls Photo: Submitted