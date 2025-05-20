Red Dragons hold their first short mat tournament

Horsham District Indoor Bowls Club held their inaugural Short Mat Bowls Tournament - and what a great success it was, with 16 teams from across Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire taking part.

The event was expertly organised by Chris Hatch - himself a Sussex County bowler, who took time out for this competition to organise and ensure everything went smoothly - and indeed it did, with players saying they are really looking forward to the tournament next year.

The competition started with a league stage, with the top two teams from each league going through to the knock out stages. Darren Durrant and Dave Goodard from Loddon Vale, based in Hampshire emerged as the winners in the final by 13 shots to 10, beating bowlers from the Infinity Club, based in Boxgrove, West Sussex.

There was some great news for HDIBC with two of their bowlers winning the Plate Competition Final, in a very close contest by 9 shots to 8. Big congratulations to Phil Lawrence and Alan Berriman who emerged victorious against Paul and Robbie from our nearby Short Mat neighbours at Pondtail Road in Horsham.

Phil Lawrence and Alan Berriman - winners of the Plate Competition

Short Mat was introduced to Horsham Indoor Club a few years ago, and is now really beginning to take off. With eight normal rinks at our cub it was easy to accommodate the 16 teams taking part and the Red Dragon Open Pairs Tournament will certainly be a regular fixture going forward.

If you would like to try out the sport of Short Mat Bowling, just come along on a Tuesday morning between 10am and 12 noon, or call the club on 01403 268346 Monday to Friday 09:30 - 12 noon..