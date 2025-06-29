Red-hot Bulls win again in flaming June

Worthing Pavilion Bulls produced a fourth consecutive victory to maintain pressure on the Division One leaders of the West Sussex Bowls League.

The Bulls completed their 100% winning record for June, defeating Bognor A by 78 shots to 59. Bognor and the Bulls both took two rinks on Saturday, with the visitors claiming six of the 10 points from the aggregate victory.

Roger Dutton, Richard Williams, Ralf Kuhr and skip Keith Wadhams took 12 of the 18 ends against Steve Leeks' rink, though the Bulls had to turn on the power over the closing ends to secure victory. Three up with four to play, they scored nine shots without reply for a 24-12 win.

Mason Davis, Bill Muir, Graham Morrey and skip Warwick Davis recovered from an early six-shot deficit to dominate the game against Pete Hannam's rink. The Bulls reeled off six ends in a row to move 14-6 up and finished strongly to register a 24-13 victory.

Malcolm Gardiner, George Rhodes, Ken Chapman and skip Richard Krupa also started slowly. Seven-nil down to Paul Alford's rink, then nine behind after 11 ends, the Bulls took the lead for the first time on the 17th. They dropped a three on the last, however, with Bognor winning 19-18.

Keith Lyons, Barry Balchin, Richard Calvert and skip Derek Little shared the ends evenly with Matt Bonnar's rink in a low-scoring game. The Bulls cut the deficit to only two shots thanks to a three on the 17th but Bognor held their form to win 15-12.

With nearly half the fixtures played, the Bulls are handily placed on 37 points. Next up is a home match against Norfolk on Saturday, July 5, starting at 10am.

Pavilion Bears, last year's champions, have found this season a lot tougher. Their latest setback came at Tarring Priory on Sunday, with the hosts taking eight of the 10 points from a 71-57 victory.

After amassing 14 points from their first three games in June, Pavilion Badgers came down to earth with a bump at Arundel on Saturday in a Division Three match.

The hosts took seven of the eight points on their firm, medium-paced green and would have registered a clean sweep if David Berry's rink had failed to take the 18th end.

Berry skipped Terry Edmondson, Peter Tomley and Mike Spinks to a hard-fought tie against John Kinnard's rink, though the Badgers felt they had probably missed an opportunity.

They were 8-3 up after six and 9-6 up after nine before conceding six consecutive ends. Arundel's four-shot advantage was wiped out on the 16th but they scored a single on the penultimate end. The Badgers were holding two shots on the last until the jack was knocked into the back ditch. They held on for a single that made the result 14-14.

Mike Lawton, Alan Cheeseman, Richard Berrett and skip Barry Ledger struggled for the first 10 ends against John Rose's rink. The Badgers dropped 11 shots over the first three and were 17-3 down with eight to play.

Consecutive fours offered hopes for a remarkable turnaround, which were boosted when they took another four ends on the trot, but a single on the last secured a 20-15 victory for Arundel.

Simon Ritter, Alan Fryar, Geoff Pratt and skip Bryan Bodicoat made little impression against Geoff Mills' rink until the closing stages. Arundel led 17-5 with five to play and ran out comfortable 23-13 winners despite a five for the Badgers on the last.

Pavilion extended their excellent run in the Brodie Tray under this year's captain, Chris Cheeseman, with a comprehensive victory at home to Steyning on Sunday.

Wins in three of the four games and a shots aggregate of 84-47 earned the hosts eight points and tightened their grip on second place in the 10-team league table.

Tina Redman, Sue Bryan and skip David Berry produced an almost perfect display against Peter Baker's triple. Pavilion were 27-1 up after 13 ends and, although Steyning kept going until the finish, the 31-5 win was a big boost to the hosts' shots total for the season.

Pat Edmonds, Archie Davis, Pam Duffield and skip Warwick Davis soon went 6-0 up on Andrew Ripley's rink before the visitors responded by scoring nine without reply. Two consecutive fours gave Pavilion a lead they defended confidently for a 22-14 victory.

Malcolm Gardiner and Bryan Bodicoat were never behind in the pairs, although husband-and-wife Jane and Jaye Maker did well to level the game after 10 ends. A five for Pavilion on the next, followed by two twos, helped to secure a 20-14 win.

Steyning earned two points by winning the fourth game 14-11. Cheeseman, Peter Tomley and skip Richard Krupa were only one shot down to James Hale's triple with two ends to play but lost them both.

Pavilion's latest friendly, a match of six rinks against Sussex Vice-Presidents, turned into a tale of woe for the hosts. The V-Ps won all six games by an aggregate of 131-70.