A second minute Sophie Humphrey goal set the tone for Worthing Women to control their National League Division 1SW clash with Keynsham Town – and they ended up 3-1 winners.

Goalkeeper Lauren Dolbear, defender Izzy Franklin and forward Becs Bell were all restored to the hosts’ starting line-up and just 120 seconds were on the clock when Meg Curran’s forward pass was briefly intercepted by visiting captain Ciera Lundy, only for Chloe Winchester to head down her clearance into the path of Humphrey.

She got the better of Megan Bible on her way into the area, rounded netminder Ella Stowell and slotted home.

Less than ten minutes had elapsed when Humphrey nearly doubled her tally, thanks to Katie Young’s superb crossfield ball that set Tierney Scott racing through the inside-right channel. She slipped in Humphrey, who was denied by the legs of Stowell.

Not that home fans had to wait much longer for a second, courtesy of skipper Dan Rowe spraying a pass out to ‘T’ on the right. Rebels’ top scorer teased Nellie Bullock by turning one way then the other, then cut inside where she was brought down in the box by a combination of Bullock and Vicky Vipond. Scott sent Stowell the wrong way from the spot for her 18th league goal in just 23 appearances.

Beatriz Kretteis headed wide via a corner at the other end and Bullock ensured Scott didn’t bag her brace by bravely blocking her powerfully-struck drive. Eleanor Keegan’s long throw released Humphrey on the left and the forward’s latest burst into the box saw her pick out Winchester, who used her body well to shield the ball before laying it off to T.

The Bristol-based travellers were presented with a route back into the game when Humphrey was adjudged to have fouled Kretteis in a central position, 25 yards out. However, Lundy failed to trouble Dolbear between the sticks from the set-piece.

Two might have become three a tad past the half-hour mark; Keegan cleverly losing her marker but nodding Rowe’s flag-kick narrowly wide.

In the last real action of the opening period, Rowe’s ball inside to Humphrey almost added another but drifted inches over the crossbar.

At the start of the second half, Scott broke free and stung the palms of Stowell, although a third goal wasn’t long in coming.

Once again, Scott was heavily involved; bringing down Young’s inch-perfect range-finder with her first touch and leaving Bullock trailing in her wake with her second, then delivering a centre that Humphrey met to put the Reds three up.

Goalscorer and provider linked again soon after to almost devastating effect. The former played a pass for Winchester on the overlap to rapidly locate Bell in the box; only for Stowell to produce a brilliant block.

Scott’s tenacity and awareness brought her an opportunity to send ‘Winch’ galloping along the right once more. A high, hanging cross greeted by Katie Cooper’s right foot drew another stunning stop out of the busy Stowell.

The Stowell v Worthing battle continued as Winchester swivelled on Holly Talbut-Smith’s pass and exchanged a neat one-two with replacement Lauren Amerena, though Town’s No1 parried her shot.

Despite being under the cosh for the majority of the afternoon, the visitors did manage to claim a consolation. Lundy challenged for a high ball with Young, then did equally well to get away from her and fellow defender Franklin prior to drilling past Dolbear fromjust inside the area.

Cooper’s long ball over the top of the guests’ backline provided one last opening for Winchester to put the result beyond all reasonable doubt. Unfortunately, she lifted her effort over Stowell and the frame of the goal.