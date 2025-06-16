Remfry shines as Horley win at Old Whits

Horley Cricket Club's first and second XIs both won on Saturday but the 3rd XI were beaten at Horsham Trinity.

Horley 1st XI kept up their good form in Surrey Cricket Championship Division Four East, beating Old Whitgiftians 1st XI by five wickets.

Horley were asked to field first, a decision that Horley skipper Regan Derham would’ve made anyway. Ben Davies (1-10) and Will Taylor (1-39) made a very tight start, with Davies unlucky not to pick up the early scalp of Gunjit Madra, when Adam Stephenson was unable to cling on at third slip.

Davies wouldn’t be denied though, as at the end of the 12th over he found his way through the defences of Jonathan Higgins to get Horley’s first breakthrough, making the score 37-1. Madra was making the most of his life, bringing up his 50 in the 16th over.

Ben Remfry made 76 for Horley

Guy Derham (3-36) came into the attack and got to work quickly, striking in his second over to reduce Old Whits to 71-2 after 18. This started a little purple patch for the Horley bowlers, with Stephenson (2-34) picking up two and Guy Derham finding the crucial wicket of Madra, caught by Taylor for 60, so by the time the 27th over came around, Whits were 87-5.

Myran Patel (33) and Krish Patel (52) looked to rebuild by taking the attack to the spinners Stephenson and Jon Barnett, forcing the skipper to change his plans. The pair put on 75 before Krish Patel found Ben Remfry on the long-off boundary, off the bowling of Charlie Robins (2-32), in the same over that he brought up his 50.

Horley now had 13 overs to keep things tight and find four wickets to make sure they weren’t chasing too many on a bowler-friendly track. Robins and Guy Derham both struck in the next five overs, and at 172-8, all the pressure was on Myran Patel to get his side as many runs as possible. In trying to do so, he took on the arm of overseas CP Singh, and with Regan Derham quick to whip the bails off, he was run out in the 44th over.

Taylor came back into the attack to claim the last wicket and leave Old Whits 182 all out.

Horley started their reply in familiar fashion, sending out the brothers Remfry, Ben and Sam. Ben made far better use of the powerplay than Old Whits had, getting off to a flyer, showing his prowess at finding the boundary, with a special mention for one huge straight six that was only ever destined for the road.

Sam was playing his supporting role well, until the Old Whits skipper Nikhil Patel brought himself into the attack and he went down to sweep a delivery off his legs but could only chip it up to short fine leg.

With the score 73-1, Singh joined Ben Remfry and he got to work straight away, finding the boundary with his first ball. Remfry was still going strong down the other end, and brought up his 50 in the 14th over, but he knew his work wasn’t done.

Old Whits were trying to get through their overs with spin from both ends, but, the run rate wasn’t an issue for Horley, as the batters were rotating nicely, getting the away side ever closer to another 20 points.

With it being a Horley batting innings, nothing ever happens easily though, as returning opening bowler Ishan Kalra (3-47) got his revenge on Remfry in the 28th over, having him caught by Krish Patel for 76 (10 fours, three sixes). Then, he claimed Singh in the 30th over with a splendid caught and bowled. At 163-3, only requiring 20 for the win, Horley were stumbling a little, with Kalra bowling the skipper in the 32nd, before James Robbins bowled Davies in the next to leave Horley 172-5.

Luke Smith (8 not out) and Barnett (4 not out) put an end to any nerves on the sidelines, with Smith finishing the game with a perfect straight drive.

Another win for Horley keeps them in third place in the table, now only a point behind second place London Gymkhana. Horley welcome Alleyn to Horley Row next weekend.

Horley 2nd XI moved up to fourth in Surrey Championship Division Eight East with a convincing 110-run win over third-placed Sutton Challengers 2nd XI.

With moisture in the Horley wicket, both captains had the intention of bowling first, but it was Challengers’ captain Vamsi Salla who called the toss correctly.

Opening for Horley were Ryan Bunn and Toby Davie, who both made good progress against Lalit Kasat and Ashish Jaiswal, playing some fluent strokes, with Davie especially asserting himself against Kasat.

The partnership reached 50 just before Bunn played across the line one too many times and was lbw to Jaiswal for 23.

This brought Aryan Patel to the crease for his first Horley appearance of 2025, having come home from university. He started fluently and demonstrated great timing, especially off his legs.

Davie hit first-change bowler Vinod Rajendran for three boundaries in the 16th over, but was then bowled for a well-made 43. Two overs later Patel edged the same bowler to keeper Shyam Singh and was out for 15.

Ben Stewart, also freshly back from university and looking equally assured, and new man Tayyab Mahmood put on a good partnership, rotating the strike well, with Stewart executing some powerful sweep shots off the Challengers’ spinning duo, including the impressive Aayush Karkare, who at 13 has a bright future.

They took the score from 87 to 138 before Mahmood was bowled by Sri Prudvhi for 18. The very next over Stewart was bizarrely stumped off the bowling of Karkare for 29, the ball coming off the inside edge, rebounding off Singh’s pads and onto the stumps, with Stewart out of his ground.

At this point Horley were 138-5 and on an excellent batting surface at risk of posting a sub-par score. Enter the ever dependable pair of Dan Sired and George Hyde. Both played with confidence and skill, with the latter playing some powerful strokes to accelerate the score to 184, before he fell to Kasat for 25.

Captain Chris Webber looked to accelerate the run rate, but after a straight six and a couple of boundaries, he was bowled by Prudhvi for 22. Will Hofmann became Kasat’s second victim, and his brother Oscar Hofmann followed, run out for seven off just three balls. Irfaan Baksh survived the final ball and Horley ended their 45 overs on 235-9, with Sired 28 not out.

Horley opened their bowling efforts with Oscar Hofmann and Webber. The latter was first to strike, finding the outside edge of Pavan Dhulipala for 0 in the second over, and it did not take long for Oscar Hofmann to add to his season’s total, having the second opener Mandwar Bhagwat bowled for four.

Devdatta Joshi and captain Salla both played tentatively and survived multiple very close lbw decisions before Salla was superbly bowled by Baksh for 2, which brought Prudhvi to the crease. Taking 11 balls without scoring, Prudhvi’s contribution was however not dull. A regulation caught behind was not given out by the Challenger umpire off Baksh. Frustrated, but undeterred, Baksh got his man, well caught by Will Hofmann for 0.

Govindarasu departed without scoring, caught by Sired off Will Hofmann and Singh was next in and out, caught by Horley’s keeper Hyde off Baksh for 4, with Baksh finishing on impressive figures of 9-4-20-3.

Challengers were 59-6 after 19 overs and well behind the required run rate. Re-enter the impressive Karkare, playing the spin of Will Hofmann and Baksh superbly and injecting rare intent into the batting effort. It took the returning Webber to remove him, bowled for 17.

Rajendran played with aggression and skill and made his way to 21, before also being bowled by Webber to leave Challengers on 124-8, Webber finishing his work with figures of 8-1-28-3.

It took just one subsequent over from Stewart to end the Challengers’ innings on 125. He bowled with pace and guile, removing Joshi with a slower ball for 51 and Kasat for 0 with a very quick delivery, to end with figures of 3-0-9-2.

Next week, Horley travel to top-of-the-table Banstead.

On a day when Horley 3rd XI proved too good at picking out the fielders, and Horsham Trinity 2nd XI too good at evading them, Horley lost by four wickets at Trinity’s compact ground.

Put in, Horley were reduced to 30-5 after ten overs, with Tim Street and Keith Greenwood both bowling well to take three and two wickets respectively. Only Tom Jowett and Nick Chadwick among the top order reached double figures, both falling for 12.

There was a brief rebuild as Liam Adams and Abdul Razzaq put on 16 for the sixth wicket but, having reached the magic number of 12, Adams holed out to Street (4-21), caught at the second grasp by Oliver Nottage.

The highlight of the Horley innings came when Danny Patel, having taken a few overs to settle in, hit Zac Billings out of the attack, striking four consecutive fours off him in the 25th over. Unfortunately the Horley number nine was then deceived by Billings’ replacement Benedict Ford and was bowled for 24 off 29 balls.

From 56-7 at drinks, Horley were then 89-8, but only seven more runs were added from there, with Razzaq unbeaten on 20 as the visitors were all out for 96 after 29.3 overs.

A peach of a delivery from Alex Field bowled Toby Taverner in the first over of Trinity's reply, But Nottage and Zak Ellis rode their luck to put on 53 for the second wicket, with edges and wild slashes not going to hand.

In the ninth over, Nottage hit Field for six and was then bowled next ball, with Thomas Faulkner following him straight back to the pavilion, also bowled.

Adams bowled Ellis in the tenth over and there was a glimmer of hope for Horley, with Trinity 59-4. That hope increased two overs later, when Adams took two more wickets, one lbw and one bowled, but from 65-6, Harris Kitchingman and Glyn Horsley saw the hosts home, with Kitchingman hitting the winning runs off the first ball of the 19th over.

Horley are second in the Sussex Division Ten West table, having played a game more than everyone else in the top seven.