Resilient Three Bridges earn hard-fought point in Jersey battle

It finished Jersey Bulls 1, Three Bridges 1 in the Isthmian South East Division on Tuesday night

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Bridges continued their superb unbeaten run with a spirited 1–1 draw away at Jersey Bulls on Tuesday night, in a match that showcased their determination, dominance, and togetherness.

Making the long midweek journey to the Channel Islands, Bridges began brightly and immediately took control of proceedings. Hayden Velvick’s goal-bound effort was cleared off the line inside the opening seven minutes, setting the tone for a relentless attacking display. The visitors thought they had taken a deserved lead on 17 minutes when Noel Leighton’s header struck the crossbar and bounced clearly over the line, only for the officials to controversially wave play on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the setback, Bridges remained composed and continued to dictate play, creating a string of opportunities through the lively front line of Velvick, Ade Adeyinka, and Reece Hallard. The first half ended goalless, but there was no doubting which team looked in control.

Bryan Villavicencio was voted man of the match in Jersey. Picture by Dave Burt Photography

The pattern continued after the restart as Bridges pressed for the breakthrough, only to be denied repeatedly by the inspired Jersey goalkeeper Van der Vliet. Against the run of play, the hosts went ahead in the 73rd minute when a long free-kick was bundled in by Jamie Watling following a clear foul on Hayden Neathey, with the referee again allowing play to stand.

Where lesser sides might have faltered, Bridges responded with characteristic resilience. Just three minutes later, a driving run from Reece Hallard carved open the Jersey defence, and Noel Leighton applied a cool left-footed finish from close range to level the score. The closing stages saw Bridges pile forward in search of a winner, but despite their pressure, the hosts held on thanks to more heroics from their goalkeeper — the fifth consecutive opposition keeper to earn Man of the Match honours against Bridges.

While the team left St. Helier frustrated not to claim all three points, there was immense pride in another commanding display that extended Bridges’ unbeaten streak to 14 matches. They end October unbeaten from eight fixtures, sitting top of the Isthmian South East League table with 33 points from 14 games — a remarkable testament to their consistency and spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Bridges FC: Roberts, Ferreira, Bull, Neathey, J. Hallard, Villavicencio, Adeyinka, Ghannam (68’ Rivera), Velvick, R. Hallard, Leighton (84’ Holden)

Goalscorer: Leighton (76’)

Next Fixtures

Saturday 1 November – League away vs Erith Town

Wednesday 5 November – Velocity Cup away vs Kingstonian

Player of the Match: Bryan Villavicencio

An outstanding performance from the midfield dynamo, whose relentless energy, control, and leadership set the tone throughout. A true engine in the centre of the park, Villavicencio dominated proceedings and embodied Bridges’ fighting spirit.