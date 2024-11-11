Respect paid, then seafront runners' battle produces fast times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On the western end of the seafront last Sunday, 78 members of Hastings Runners stood in a silence to remember and honour the Fallen.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next, as a green-and-black clad pack, then raced eastward on the club’s out-and-back Winter 5k, turning by The Source to follow the town’s Parkrun course to the finish line.

The first to reach it was Ashley Vora in a time of 16 minutes 46 seconds, followed by Ben McNeill (17:23) and Steven Hoath (17:28) in second and third. Eleven runners cracked the 20-minute mark, among them the first woman Zoe Habgood in 19:23, finishing 10th overall. Second woman was Nicola Steed (22:43 and 21st overall), with Natasha Turner (24:03) in third – just one second ahead of Lindsey Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a members-only race the club awards trophies to the first men and women, and also to the fastest male and female veterans (that is, aged over 40). These were collected by ninth-placed Kieran Price (19:13) and Victoria Watkin Jones (25:17) respectively.

A posse of 60 Hastings Runners boosted the field for the Beckley 10k.

After the running, Sarah Weeks offered everyone sugar poppy-topped cakes, donation for which raised made £73.35 for the Royal British Legion appeal.

In further support of such fund-raising, there were three running events held in Bexhill over last weekend. Eleven Hastings Runners entered the Bexhill Remembrance Run Half Marathon with Lewis Parsons the club’s fastest, placed seventh in 1:25:18 and FV55 Jo French the fastest HR woman in a PB time of 2:01:14. There was also a PB for MV60 Andy Alabaster of 1:51:33. Another 10 HRs ran the 10k, in which Adam Weller was placed 11th in 39:35 and Nicola Steed the club’s quickest woman, crossing the line in 45:57. In the 5k event, Dave Morrow was the first home of the club’s four entrants in 26:40 with Natasha Slow HR’s highest placed woman in 42:47.

Some way further west, on the east coast of the United States, no less, being on holiday was no excuse not to enter races for Paul and Chris Rackshaw who both competed in the Louisa State Park Trail Race weekend, as well as Florida’s Disney Half Marathon in Florida where Paul won his MV65 age category in a time of 1:56:58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• The first weekend in November saw 60 Hastings Runners on the start line for the annual Beckley 10k, at which Ashley Vora was placed second overall (35:42) and fourth and fifth place finishes for Steven Hoath (36:55) and Sam Evans (37:03), respectively, ensured that HR won the Men’s Team prize. In the women’s race Zoe Habgood secured another podium finish – second overall in a time of 41:46, with Lindsey Jones (51:24) and Penny Braker (51:39) the club’s second and third finishers. There were also notable finish times for many of the club’s older runners including MV60 Chris Brandt (41:43), MV60 Andy Knight (47:50), MV65 Robert White (49:49), MV65 Nick Webb (55:08), FV50 Jacqueline Scott (57:17) and MV60 Piers Brunning (57:24). Well done, especially, to the club’s four age category winners: MV75 Steve Uzzell, FV60 Sue Alabaster, FV65 Susan Mann and FV75 Yockie Richardson.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk