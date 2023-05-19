Ribbon cut on refurbished courts at Isfield Tennis Club

On Saturday May 13 Ifield Tennis Club opened its gates to the public after Her Worship, the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor for Ifield and Ifield West, Jilly Hart cut a ribbon to officially open the newly refurbished courts.

Her Worship the Mayor of Crawley Councillor Jilly Hart cutting the ribbon

The Mayor was joined by Councillors Chris and Sue Mullins and representatives from some of the organisations that awarded grants, club members and their families and friends.

Club Secretary Paula White said: "The day was a great success, the club was busy all day with people who came along to try out the new courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The atmosphere was amazing, music, bunting, sunshine, cake and most importantly families and individuals having lots of fun.

Her Worship the Mayor of Crawley Councillor Jilly Hart cutting the ribbon

"It was really important to us to have a day of celebration to thank the organisations who so generously awarded us grants and for them to see how their money has been spent.

"We have a very special community club here in Ifield.”

The club has gained new members as a result and is looking forward to a great summer of tennis.

For enquiries about membership the club can be contacted through their website ifieldtennisclub.co.uk

Her Worship the Mayor of Crawley Councillor Jilly Hart cutting the ribbon