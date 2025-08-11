Richard wins Horsham golf seniors' committee shield

It is often the case that the work of any committee, particularly when it’s run by volunteers, goes largely unnoticed, so it is always a pleasure to get a chance to meet up and have fun as a group.

The Horsham Seniors section has benefited from a hard-working committee for many years with a new captain appointed annually.

Each year current and past committee members get together to play for the Committee Shield in a Stableford qualifier competition. It’s a chance to meet up, catch up and reminisce as they play a round of golf.

It was won last year by Sarah Moloney who is the current Committee Treasurer and she provided a strong challenge this year coming in third on countback with 36 points. The winner, just ahead on 37 points was Richard Levey a previous committee member and volunteer. He received the shield and silver salver from Howard Mannion who was Captain of the Seniors’ Committee two years ago.

Second was Clive Limbrick, also a past Captain of the section, matching Sarah’s score of 36, and in fourth place Ian Davenport who scored 35 points. With a bacon roll before the start and coffee and prizes presented afterwards it proved to be a close and friendly contest.

Horsham Seniors also competed in a Greensomes format game this week where each pair takes a drive, the best is chosen and then alternate shots are played until the ball is holed out. The challenge is not only to score the highest number of points but also not to lose your partner’s ball.

The Tuesday competition was won by Nigell Jerome and Rodney Gale with 46 points and second were Chris Frogley and Duncan McSorland on 45 points. Norman Campbell came in third, playing as a single, scoring 44 points and taking advantage of being able to play two drives.

Robert Neal-Smith and Roger Smith were the Wednesday winners on an excellent score of 50 points, and Len Coutts, again playing on his own, also scored 50 points to come in second. Third place went to Peter Worthington and Rodney Gale with 47 points.

Playing an away match at Pyrford Lakes Golf Club, Horsham Seniors took a heavy defeat with a 5-1 win for Pyrford. Mark Smith and James Barclay won their match 3&1. Nairon Khan and Robin Beer, and Barry Gravett and Derek Shadbolt lost 5&4.

Peter Martin and Keith Martin, and Bob Andrews and Peter Allen lost 4&2, Steve Fisher and Peter Bayles lost 3&2. Playing on a lovely course in fine summer weather, with friends, and enjoying a good meal together afterwards goes some way to mitigating a disappointing result.