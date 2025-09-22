Ricky retains his bar billiards masters title

The 3rd Billingshurst Bar Billiards Masters took place at the Inn On The Green, Ockley.

A total of 12 players competed in four groups of three to find four semi-finalists.

Results of the Group stages: Group A: 1.Ricky Dewdney; 2.Mick Holmwood; 3.Dick Dewdney; Group B: 1.John Slee; 2. Scott Hope; 3.Keith Newman. Group C: 1.Clive Thompson; 2.John Tidy; 3.Dave Howlett. Group D: 1.Michael Wilson; 2.Dave Sands; 3.Iain Tarrant

As Group winners, Ricky, John, Clive and Michael had qualified for the semis.

2025 Masters finalists Ricky Dewdney and Clive Thompson

Results: Match 1, (Table 1) Ricky Dewdney 11,880 Michael Wilson 830; 2nd leg, (Table 2) Michael Wilson 700 opener and conceded; Match 2, (Table 2) Clive Thompson 1490, John Slee 1470; 2nd leg, (Table 1) John Slee 1660, Clive Thompson 6910. Final: 1st leg, (Table 2) Clive Thompson 960, Ricky Dewdney 2750

2nd leg, (Table 1) Ricky Dewdney 10,000 (in one break), Clive 600 and conceded.

Ricky the worthy champion, retained the title won last year and equalled Gareth Lloyd's five. John Slee holds the record of six titles.

For organiser Clive, a feeling of being somewhat shell-shocked on reaching the final, his only other one being 36 years ago in the very first WSCT-sponsored Horsham Masters in 1989.

A special award was given for the highest aggregate score in the group stages, this going to Michael Wilson (26,260) from Ricky Dewdney (20,070)