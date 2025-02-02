Roddis and Fountain take the title

Paula Fountain and Tony Roddis took the coveted Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club Blind Padel trophy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roddis and Fountain emerged victorious in an impressive Blind Padel match, defeating Toby Tibbs and Chris Earl in a hard-fought contest. The duo showcased excellent teamwork and strategic play, overcoming their opponents with skill and determination.

Roddis and Fountain combined well, demonstrating strong communication and adaptability on the court. Despite a resilient effort from Tibbs and Earl, they were unable to break through the solid defensive and attacking play of the winning pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory highlights the growing competitiveness of Blind Padel and the talent within the sport. Roddis and Fountains performance was a testament to their dedication and teamwork, securing a well-deserved win.

For anyone wishing to take up padel please contact the club directly on 01243 785664 or www.crafc.co.uk