Roffey welcomed Loxwood to the Theatre of Trees looking to overcome a dip in form which had seen them pick up just one point from the last nine in the SCFL premier division promotion race.

Dan Pearse returned to the starting line-up while Tom Tolfrey and Danny Pappoe made the bench after injury. Terrell Joseph is back in training but not yet ready for a return.

The afternoon did not start well as vice captain Shaun Findlay pulled out during the warm-up with a back twinge so Pearse took over the armband as Roffey made a fast start and pinned the visitors into their own half.

A dangerous free kick from Josh Neathey was cleared at the near post but the home side were quickly regaining possession and on 14 minutes top scorer Jordan Mase beat his man just inside the area and smashed home the opener.

Roffey's Alex Barbary holds the ball up against Loxwood

The young visitors were working hard to keep the Boars at bay and their front players played some good stuff without getting the final ball right. But coming up to the half hour Mase doubled the lead, latching on to a fee kick into the box and giving Raff Pearce in the visitors’ goal no chance.

The second half started in the same fashion and Roffey could have been out of sight but Alex Barbary, Mase, Devon Fender, Dan Pearse and Neathey all went close.

But Loxwood’s keeper was not to be beaten again and produced several excellent saves.

Loxwood could have pulled one back when Monty Watson-Price was forced to dive full stretch to his left and somehow get the ball up and over the bar.

Jordan Mase blasts home the opener against Loxwood

On a sticky pitch the game rather petered out with Roffey ensuring they picked up an important three points in the race for promotion to the Isthmian League.

The win left Roffey within a win of moving back up to third place.

Roffey: Watson-Price, LeGrange, Gibbs, Mutongerwa, Wanstall(Shorey), D Pearse, J Pearse, Mase, Fender(Chedzey), Barbary(Tolfrey), Neathey(McElligott). Sub: Pappoe

Meanwhile, both Roffey’s under-18 teams and the girls also won to make it a very successful weekend for the Boars.

On Saturday (March 8) Roffey welcome Pagham to the Theatre of Trees – but also host officials of the Premier League, who will be bringing the league trophy as part of a film they are making to mark Non League Day on March 22.

Broadbridge Heath will have been disappointed to drop two points in a 3-3 draw at home to Erith Town in the Isthmian south east division.

After Bradley Ryan gave Erith the lead just before half-time, Heath took charge and goals by Mark Goldson, Brad Peters and Matthew Hay put them 3-1 up with 16 minutes left.

But Harry Taylor made it 3-2 on 82 minutes and Erith were awarded a spot kick five minutes into stoppage time which James Miles converted.

Heath are 10th and visit fourth-placed Margate on Saturday.