Roffey U17 and 18s earned a well deserved victory on Saturday morning as they overcame the unbeaten Dorking Cobras. The game was tightly fought and a 6-1 scoreline didn’t fully reflect the game.

Roffey got off to an electric start with Josh Nixon forcing a corner which Aaron Woodhams swung in for Wthan Douglas to convert, planting the ball into the back of the net with only one minute on the clock.

This bite wasn’t enough to stop the Cobtas who settled in to the game as a it developed into a tense battle. Roffey dominated possession and the Cobras could have been deadly if they were able to stay onside. That said, they managed to break through the Roffey defence to equalise.

Roffey made some changes mid way through the half, introducing Akil Ahmed and Tom Rollingson which settled the Boars from an attacking perspective. Soon after, Roffey restored their lead with a fine passing move. Will Anderson found Woodhams from the right back position, who then played the sweetest of passes into space for Ahmed to use his electric pace to leave the right back for dust. Ahmed crossed the ball for Douglas to convert for his second of the morning.

The Roffey midfield of Nixon, Woodhams, Dawid Zmuda and Mikey Georgiou were in a battle all morning against their opponents. On the 40 minute mark, a Cobras striker broke through, but didn’t account for Anderson, a master of the dark arts, who, on the referees blind side and to Cobras’ chagrin, tugged the attackers shirt just enough to interrupt his flow, and allowed the ball to roll to ‘keeper Theo Botevyle.

Half time Roffey 2-1

Cobras came out at the beginning of the second half with a clear determination to turn the game on its head. They had a period of pressure which saw Botevyle make two strong saves, with Jamie Morse, Sam Shelley and Finn Taylor standing strong in support.

However, two goals in three minutes took the venom out of the Cobras. Rollingson scored the third, receiving the ball from Nixon he fired the ball across the goalkeeper. Roffey won the ball back from the resultant kick off, Calum White was fouled, and Woodhams struck the free kick towards the back post where Taylor was on hand to glance it home.

Despite being three goals to the good, Roffey never felt fully comfortable. They snuffed out every threat from the Cobras although we’re unable to add to the goal tally. They finally sprinkled some glitter onto the shoreline in the 90th minute. Morse played a ball to Georgiou, who was enjoying his best game in a Roffey shirt. He drove forward from the half way line, battling down the inside left channel, he cut in and played the ball into the far corner, celebrating before the ball even entered the goal.

Roffey went straight back down the field, Ahmed was fouled in the box and Woodhams converted with the final kick of the game.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said ‘this was a tough match against a strong team. Whilst the result looks convincing on paper, four of the goals came in two separate two minute spells, and we had to work as a team to achieve that result. We are still a new team and learning more about the players with every game.”

Howden Insurance Player of the Match: Mikey Georgiou