Roffey cruise to win over Forest Row team in transition

Forest Row arrived at Roffey in second place in the SCFL premier – but had lost much of their first team to East Grinstead. And new manager Ian Nicholls had only a few days to supplement the remaining players with new signings, their squad including Roffey old boys Tiago Andrade and Donn Street.

Roffey welcomed back striker Lui Edwards to the bench but lost Pat Gibbs in the warm-up and he was replaced by Danny Pappoe. Ash Mutongerwa continued at right-back, Stan Berry made his third start after signing from Steyning and Monty Watson-Price was back in goal.

After an initial attack, Row got men behind the ball and looked to catch Roffey on the break. In the second minute, Watson-Price’s throw found Berry out wide and he helped the ball forward into the path of Jordan Mase.

The Boars skipper switched play out to Bailey Moyo on the opposite flank who cut inside and had his shot deflected on to the roof of the net. Five minutes later Mutongerwa broke out from the back and fed Moyo inside the box but Ethan McGrath in the visitors’ goal was quickly off his line to smother the ball away for a corner.

Bailey Moyo scores the second against Forest Row - picture by Beth Chapman

The first goal came on 15 minutes when Jake Legrange broke up an attack, Moyo latched on to the loose ball and fed Mase breaking down the right. The Boars’ top scorer delivered an inch-perfect low cross just out of McGrath’s reach and Max Mesquita timed his run to finish from six yards.

After 38 minutes Mutongerwa laid the ball back to Josh Neathey in his own half and he delivered a wonderful 40 yard pass inside the full back and into the path of Moyo, who drove into the box and slipped it past McGrath to double the score.

Moyo got clattered by a last-ditch attempt from a defender but after a few minutes was able to continue. On the stroke of half time, a flowing move out from the back ended with Neathey putting in a great cross for Mase to drive the ball home for 3-0.

On 56 minutes Neathey latched on to a defensive header and fed Moyo who turned two defenders inside out before sliding a low cross for Berry, coming off the other wing, to smash home.

Max Mesquita scores the first against Forest Row - picture by Mishka WP/Roffey FC

Roffey continued to have the bulk of possession, but Row defended well.

In the last ten minutes the visitors push Roffey back and a cross into the box led to Watson-Price making a tremendous double save from close range before diving onto the loose ball.

So the game ended with a comfortable win for Roffey after some excellent flowing football. Forest Row had done well to overcome the difficulties of the week.