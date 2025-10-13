Roffey lost 2-0 to Peacehaven and Telscombe in their latest SCFL premier outing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boars boss Jack Munday welcomed back skipper Dan Pearse and had new signings Stan Berry and Sam Henderson on the bench.

Dan’s brother James was out with an injury and the squad was still without: Dan Mobsby, Karim Elmellas, Pat Gibbs, Jack Bilbruck, Lui Edwards, Ricardo Fernandes and Sam Lemon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right from the start Peacehaven pressed high up the pitch and closed down the Boars as quickly as any team this season. The game was fast and furious with both sides having periods of pressure without opening each other up.

Top scorer Jordan Mase couldn't find the net against Peacehaven | Picture: Beth Chapman

Then on 27 minutes, a visiting forward went down on the edge of the penalty area and the referee appeared to give a free kick outside the area but then spoke to the assistant and gave a penalty.

More controversy followed when Conor Clark saved the penalty and the rebound was swiftly converted by the speedy Ruel Downey-Powell – Roffey felt he had encroached and was inside the box when the kick was struck. Again the Boars protested but the referee was not for turning.

The second half saw Roffey pushing forward but running into the well organised visiting defence who were threatening on the break with Clark having to make two excellent close range saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munday brought on Sam Henderson, Stan Berry, Mitchell Clark and Ash Mutongerwa which brought more momentum to the home attacks and chances started to come.

Bailey Shorey got round the back and Bailey Moyo had two shots blocked in a second, Jordan Mase’s free kick was taken comfortably by Broadbent in the visitors goal.

Roffey were getting closer to an equaliser but then with 15 minutes to go the ball was worked across the home goal to Ross Barclay who scuffed his shot into the ground and the ball bobbled up and over Clark who had gone down to his right and he could only push it into the inside of the side netting.

Mitch Clark crossed for Devon Fender who glanced it on to Mase beyond the far post but he could only find the trees with his shot. Henderson got up to head Clark’s cross goalwards but without enough pace to worry Broadbent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson fed Berry who beat his man and pulled the ball back for Mase whose shot brought an excellent save from an unsighted Broadbent. Another header hit the underside of the Peacehaven bar but bounced down the wrong side of the line.

The final attack saw Berry head the ball back across goal, Henderson head it on for Jordan Mase to head it over. The referee Blew the whistle and the visitors had deservedly taken the three points.