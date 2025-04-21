Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sun shone and over 50 veteran players and their families continued a Roffey FC tradition and raised funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund and for Chestnut Tree House.

For more than ten years the vets have organised a fun match to raise funds for two very special causes close to the hearts of members and have raised tens of thousands of pounds.

Playing again for the Vernon Evershed Trophy, the vets were out in force – supported on and off the field by friends and families.

A close and good natured football match, over two hours long, gave everyone, young and old, a chance to get involved and play the beautiful game.