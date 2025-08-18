Roffey knock Haywards Heath out of Peter Bentley Cup

Having bounced back from the Newhaven defeat with a 3-0 win over Lancing, Roffey visited early leaders Haywards Heath in the Peter Bentley Cup – and won 2-1.

Roffey were without suspended Pat Gibbs and Finn Bishop, injured Dan Pearse, Daniel Pappoe and Sam Lemon and holidaying Josh Neathey. Jake LeGrange returned to the defence alongside Dylan Pauw. Shane Saunders came back in on the left.

The plan was always to stay compact in their own half but break quickly when in possession with Jack Bilbruck and Elliott Hanslow quickly supporting Ash Mutongerwa and skipper for the day Jordan Mase.

But James Pearse shocked the home crowd after just four minutes with another 25-yarder into the corner, similar to his goal against Lancing, after the ball broke to him from a Hanslow cross. Heath nearly responded immediately when a back pass fell short letting in Harry Shooman one on one but Monty Watson-Price pulled of a great block to keep the lead.

They shall not pass. Roffey defend in numbers against Haywards Heath

The next 15 minutes were fairly even with Heath having more of the ball but Roffey getting forward quickly to threaten the home goal. Then on 19 minutes, Bilbruck’s cross was mis-controlled by a defender and Hanslow snapped up the chance from ten yards.

The home side began to keep the Boars in their own half and Watson-Price and his defence had to deal with several crosses and corners one of which left the Boars keeper on the ground needing treatment. But LeGrange marshalled his defenders well and Roffey’s shape kept chances to a minimum.

Heath made two changes at the break with Mark Goldson and Billy Fuller replacing Charlie Weller and Nathan Da Costa. Roffey brought on Bailey Shorey for Shane Saunders. The second half continued in the same pattern with Heath dominating possession but Roffey still dangerous and Mase finished a swift passing move by missing by inches.

Watson-Price had to make a block from an angled shot and the crosses were beginning to pour in. Roffey really had to battle and lost the excellent Hanslow to injury after an hour with Max Mesquita coming on. This pressure increased when ex Broadbridge Heath Kyle Sim who’s throw ins were as good as corners came off the bench, and it was from one of these that Heath skipper Jack Barnes found space to half volley the hosts back into the game.

Elliott Hanslow hits Roffey's second goal at Hanbury Park Stadium.

By now the home side had used all their subs and were throwing everything at the Boars. Roffey lost Jake LeGrange to injury with the experienced Dan Mobsby joining the fray. But the midfield of Pearse, Mitch Clark and Mase were keeping their shape and discipline.

One scramble saw the ball blocked on or near the goal line three times before Watson-Price managed to fall on the ball. With nine added minutes Roffey had to keep their concentration and as the last seconds approached Heath gained a free kick 25 yards out. Both sets of fans held their breath, the ball cleared the bar comfortably and the final whistle was blown.

Matt Munday stated that every player had stuck to the plan and carried out instructions perfectly. The reward is a home draw against either Godalming or Copthorne.