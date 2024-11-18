Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It finished 4-4 between Storrington and Roffey Robins Atletico U16s.

That meant Roffey Robins Atletico U16s maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a hard fought draw on a beautiful Saturday morning in Amberley.

Atletico were forced into major changes as a result of four of the normal starting eleven being unavailable, with midfield maestro, Aaron Woodhams playing in goal.

The patchwork line-up, with full backs Henry Dinsdale and Will Anderson filling holes in attack and midfield, took some time to find its feet, and Atletico fell behind for the first time this season after only two minutes, as Storrington scored their first goal.

Dawid Zmuda in action

Dawid Zmuda equalised a couple of minutes later, latching on to a Luca Harris through ball. Atletico’s nervousness was still visible though and Storrington scored two more in the first quarter of the game.

After making some changes in position and personnel, Atletico started to settle and come back into the game and Ethan Douglas pulled a goal back, after the Storrington goalkeeper was punished for picking up a back pass.

At the edge of the penalty area, Zmuda rolled the ball to Douglas who smashed it home. Atletico thought they had equalised when Zmuda bundled the ball into the net from an Alex Winiecki cross, although it was disallowed for a foul on the keeper.

Half-time: Storrington 3-2 Roffey Robins Atletico

Atletico started the second half with a positive mindset, conscious that their second half record this season had been excellent. As they pushed forward, Storrington caught them on the break to extend their lead. However, the pattern of play for the second half stayed the same.

Atletico pushed forward, often thwarted by a well drilled Storrington defence. Whenever Storrington broke forward, Dan Klamm, Romario Moratalla and Calum Bacon were on hand to deal with any issues, with Woodhams dominating his penalty area.

Midway through the half, Atletico scored their third, Douglas was bundled over in the penalty area and he dusted himself to score on the second attempt, as the penalty had to be retaken due to the keeper encroaching.

Rod Ferreira equalised as he chased on to a Tim Clifford through ball to go one on one with the keeper, dinking the ball over him to score the equaliser. Atletico pushed for the winner, with Storrington remaining dangerous on the break. Fin Ledingham went close from a corner, Dinsdale had an effort denied and with the last action of the game, Anderson’s instinctive effort from a corner went agonisingly wide.

The entertaining draw maintains Atletico’s grasp on first place in the league and they are in a strong position with only three games of the season remaining.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “Storrington are a good team with a very solid defence and I am pleased with how our team played today. The first twenty minutes was a bit of a shock, but the players settled into the game, battled hard and grounded out a well earned point.”

Howden Insurance Player of the Match: Dawid Zmuda