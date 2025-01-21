Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roffey visited Wick without skipper Ricardo Fernandes, Pat Gibbs and Jordan Mase, who were in Portugal, Japan and Brazil respectively.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they still came away with the points after a 2-0 win that kept them second in the SCFL premier table.

Tyrell Joseph was still recovering from an ankle injury but Devon Fender and Jack Poplett were in the squad to face a side the Boars had failed to beat in their past three meetings,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roffey had to weather some early home pressure as the Boars made a slow start but Monty Watson Price was not called into serious action. They gradually got more into the game but Keelan Belcher in the home goal was equal to several crosses.

Jake LeGrange scored his first Boars goal with a diving header

The closest either side came to an opener was when Ryan Ferrar, playing more centrally, made space for a shot from 20 yards that clipped a defender and bounced of the bar.

The growing pressure told when a series of corners saw Josh Neathey’s delivery powered in at the far post by Jack Poplett, playing his last game before an operation on his knee ligaments.

The second half saw Roffey managing their lead but still looking to get their wide players forward. Both keepers had to field a range of shots and crosses without much alarm. Then Ferrar was put through by Neathey and looked like he was pulled back in the box while shooting but there was no whistle and no significant complaints from the Boars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although looking reasonably comfortable, the visitors knew from experience that Wick are always a threat particularly with only a one-goal advantage.

Jack Poplett scored the opener with a bullet header

The much-needed second came 15 minutes from time when Shaun Findlay chested down a Daniel Pappoe diagonal pass and took on his full back to deliver a dipping cross which was met at the far post by his fellow wide man Jake LeGrange with a spectacular diving header giving Belcher no chance.

Mass celebrations ensued to mark LeGrange’s first Boars goal.

Wick continued to push for a way back into the game but Poplett, Pappoe and Ash Mutongerwa in front off Watson Price were not to be beaten – though right at the death Wick did have a chance that was blasted over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roffey have not lost a league game since the first week in October but the challenges keep coming with a visit to Peacehaven (at Steyning FC), one of the only 3 teams to have taken three points off the Boars, on Saturday.

Roffey: Watson Price, Le Grange (Hanslow), Mutongerwa, Pappoe, Poplett, Findlay, D Pearse, J Pearse (Morgan), Neathey, Tolfrey (Chedzey), Ferrar (Fender).