Roffey stay second after hard-fought win at Wick
But they still came away with the points after a 2-0 win that kept them second in the SCFL premier table.
Tyrell Joseph was still recovering from an ankle injury but Devon Fender and Jack Poplett were in the squad to face a side the Boars had failed to beat in their past three meetings,
Roffey had to weather some early home pressure as the Boars made a slow start but Monty Watson Price was not called into serious action. They gradually got more into the game but Keelan Belcher in the home goal was equal to several crosses.
The closest either side came to an opener was when Ryan Ferrar, playing more centrally, made space for a shot from 20 yards that clipped a defender and bounced of the bar.
The growing pressure told when a series of corners saw Josh Neathey’s delivery powered in at the far post by Jack Poplett, playing his last game before an operation on his knee ligaments.
The second half saw Roffey managing their lead but still looking to get their wide players forward. Both keepers had to field a range of shots and crosses without much alarm. Then Ferrar was put through by Neathey and looked like he was pulled back in the box while shooting but there was no whistle and no significant complaints from the Boars.
Although looking reasonably comfortable, the visitors knew from experience that Wick are always a threat particularly with only a one-goal advantage.
The much-needed second came 15 minutes from time when Shaun Findlay chested down a Daniel Pappoe diagonal pass and took on his full back to deliver a dipping cross which was met at the far post by his fellow wide man Jake LeGrange with a spectacular diving header giving Belcher no chance.
Mass celebrations ensued to mark LeGrange’s first Boars goal.
Wick continued to push for a way back into the game but Poplett, Pappoe and Ash Mutongerwa in front off Watson Price were not to be beaten – though right at the death Wick did have a chance that was blasted over.
Roffey have not lost a league game since the first week in October but the challenges keep coming with a visit to Peacehaven (at Steyning FC), one of the only 3 teams to have taken three points off the Boars, on Saturday.
Roffey: Watson Price, Le Grange (Hanslow), Mutongerwa, Pappoe, Poplett, Findlay, D Pearse, J Pearse (Morgan), Neathey, Tolfrey (Chedzey), Ferrar (Fender).