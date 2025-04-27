‘Rolling Tees’ are a tantalising test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Golf Club is one of the few courses that offers a choice of five different tee positions, black, blue, green, purple and orange. They represent a variety of yardages for each hole, the longest being the black, with the appropriate handicap then calculated according to the tee-box chosen.

Horsham Seniors took on an interesting format with a ‘Rolling Tees’ competition where the men played off the green, blue and black tees in rotation over the eighteen holes, and the women off the orange, purple and green tees.

It was an individual Stableford contest with the advantage of playing off a course handicap allocated to the black tees for the men and the green tees for the women, resulting in some healthy scores.

This configuration certainly tests the player that is used to starting on the same colour tee most rounds. Those tried and trusted clubs just don’t fit the bill any more when the yardages are different every time and may take golfers out of their comfort zone.

Paul Titlow, the Wednesday winner, is commended by James Barclay, Horsham Seniors Captain.

On Tuesday the winner on countback was Steve Fisher on an impressive score of 46 points, and Jill Jordan was second, also on 46, with a lower back nine score. Chris Frogley was only one point behind in third place on 45 and Andrew Gunning came in fourth with 43 points.

On Wednesday the winner was Paul Titlow on countback again with 40 points and congratulated by James Barclay the Seniors Captain. He was followed in second place by Tommy Ward on the same score. Alan Butt was third with 39 points and Dave Vickers took fourth place with a score of 38 points.

There are six par three holes on the Horsham Golf Course and it is always exciting to score a hole in one on any of them. This week we saw Colin Kimber on Tuesday, and Tommy Ward on Wednesday both score a hole in one on the eighth hole. Congratulations to them both.