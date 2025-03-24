Rapidly improving course comditions helped yield some bumper scores in Mannings Heath's weekend Stableford competitions. Both days' winners carded 42 points and were followed with two players on 41.

Simon Rooke, off ten, claimed first prize on Saturday with 12 pars and a birdie on his card. Trevor Larkin's 21-point back nine, which included an eagle on the 17th, just edged him into second place ahead of Lewis Hamblet.

Twelve-handicap David Marney took the top spot on Sunday with three birdies on his card. Dhiren Sudra, with four birdies, claimed runner-up spot on countback a point behind while third placed Graham Lafferty was level par after sixteen holes but bogeyed the 17th and 18th.

Derek Hendry was the seniors' star on Monday, his fine 41 point return off 18 beating Ian Spreadbury by two. Nigel Manvell's back nine earned hm third place on countback after he, Bob Binning and Alan Round all signed for 35.

Seniors' Stableford winner Derek Hendry

Earlier, the ladies staged their latest fun competition over just 13 holes. Par fours were worth triple points and par threes double so Julia Hoskins's 66 points was an outstanding return against a notional par of 62. Mary Grange was runner-up with 51 and Lynne Jones carded 49 for third.