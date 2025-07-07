Round four of the Lewes Wanderers' 10-mile time trials

Round 4 of Lewes Wanderers’ 10-mile time-trials was held on the warm, but blowy evening of Monday 23rd June on the A22-based “Boship” course

Round 4 of Lewes Wanderers’ 10-mile time-trials was held on the warm, but blowy evening of Monday 23rd June on the A22-based “Boship” course.

In a field of seven the standout was Ryan Machin (Destination Bike RT) who won overall and in the road bike category with a time 10 seconds outside of 24 minutes. Peter Baker was half-a-minute behind but that was good enough for runner-up and fastest rider on a time-trial bike.

Neil Edwards was third overall and runner-up in the road bike class with 25:05 ahead of Graham Faultless 27:24.

It was a pleasant change to have two female entrants and the competition was incredibly close with Sharona Harrington (28:07) beating Georgina Wise (Destination Bike RT) by just four seconds. Not for the first time Ben Probert (28:17) was badly compromised by traffic or he may have finished higher up the standings.

The same course was utilised by Eastbourne Rovers on Thursday 26th June when again seven racers took to the start line. On another hot, but windy evening Ben Gregory was 4th overall and fastest road bike with a time just one second outside of 26 minutes, while Peter Baker was runner-up in the road bike class with 29:39.

Narrow grooves may have begun starting to form on the A22 as it was used again by both clubs the following week. It was a hot, humid and relatively still evening for Round 5 of Lewes Wanderers 10-mile time-trial series.

Fastest overall and in the road bike category was event promoter Neil Edwards in a time of 24 minutes and 15 seconds. Runner-up and fastest on a time-trial bike was Darren Haynes in 24:42. The result sheet may have looked quite different had Dan Street not punctured on his TT-rig while riding to sign-on, but he managed to get his road bike to the start in time to record 24:49 and claim third spot on the podium.

Peter Baker was runner-up in the TT-bike category and fourth overall in 25:09, but he only just held off Ben Gregory (road bike) who sliced 4 seconds off his personal best to reduce it to 25:24.

Other riders from the host club were Alex Steer (25:52 and 6th), Steve Barry (28:54, 8th) and David Wilkins (31:24, 9th) who had to come to a complete standstill at the Boship Roundabout due to traffic or may well have been below 31 minutes.

Peter and Ben were back in action on the same stretch of road on the warm, but fresher evening of Thursday 3rd July for Eastbourne Rovers version of the event. The positions were reversed as Ben came 5th in 25:40 and Peter 7th from eight in 29:03 with the pair taking first and second in the road-bike class.

Ryan Machin crossed the Solent on Sunday 6th July for the final round of the Southern XC MTB Series promoted by Wightlink Cycle Race Team and held at Cheverton Farm. As a portent of the weather to follow later that day he made a lightning start and was 5th going into the first corner. He couldn’t maintain that lofty position, but held on to finish a fine 10th at the end of 12 miles of hilly lung-busting effort.