A good crowd at local derby witness a hard-fought game

Lewes 10 Uckfield 29

Lewes hosted their sponsors to a delicious pre-match lunch on before hosting table leaders Uckfield on the pitch at the Stanley Turner. The pitch and its surroundings were in great condition with the newly repainted goal posts looking resplendent in the gloomy October weather.

The sides were evenly matched and both teams enjoyed periods of possession and position, until an unfortunate yellow card in the tenth minute changed the balance of play. Lewes prop Kane Dadswell was sent to the sin bin, and the Lewes forwards were put at a disadvantage that they never really recovered from.

Uckfield immediately tried to take advantage, but stern Lewes defence managed to hold the ball up over the line. However, from the restart, Uckfield launched another attack that succeeded in crossing the Lewes line for the first try of the match which was converted to make the score 0-7.

This was increased to 0-10 as Uckfield kicked a penalty goal. But Lewes took the opportunity to put some pressure on the visitors’ line and after a fluent passing movement, Harry Carr scored in the corner. Uckfield were quick to respond as they also touched down in the corner through Osin McWalter, the grandson of former Lewes prop, Neil.

This left the half time score at 5-15. Lewes were still in the game, but as the second half wore on, they were beset by a number of injuries which led to team changes that affected the balance of the side. However, it wasn’t until twenty minutes into the half that Uckfield eventually made the decisive breakthrough that would make it impossible for Lewes to change the tide in their favour.

It was at this stage that a goal gave Uckfield control of the game at 5-22, and then just before the end of the game, they scored their bonus point try which was also converted. To their immense credit Lewes never gave up and, showing the spirit that has been a big ingredient of the way they have played in 2024, scored a consolation try through Kane Dadswell.

The final whistle sounded as the conversion missed, and so the final score was 10-29, which takes Uckfield clear at the top of the table, thanks to a draw between Pulborough and Shoreham. Crawley and Ditchling, Lewes’ next opponents, also had a draw today.

Lewes will go to Ditchling next week before they round off this month with a home game with Crawley. Both games will kick off at 3.00, though kick offs in November and December will be at 2.00 as the days begin to draw in,

Lewes team: Feltham (captain); Carr, Henshaw, Green, Durrant: Taylor, Moore; Norman, Martin, Gage; Sale, Coe; Weston, Pryor, Shiell. Replacements: Moran, Rourke, Bowie.