Chichester's 1st XV hit the ground running

Chichester 31 v 27 Newbury Blues

On Saturday afternoon, Chichester welcomed Newbury Blues to Oaklands Park for the first game of the 2024/25 season.

The Chichester team included three 1st XV debutants - Rory Minton, Tom Heaver (both of whom joined the Club as U6s) and Tyler Babb - as well as Tom Blewitt, making his 50th appearance for the 1st team. Torrential rain the previous day had softened up the pitch and, with hardly any wind, conditions were ideal for rugby.

Chichester kicked off up the slope, towards Oaklands Pavilion, and immediately had Newbury under pressure. The visitors weathered the early storm and a cross field kick from their fly half saw Chichester concede a penalty out wide, 10 metres from the try line. 0 - 3 after 5 minutes.

Scrum half Josh Stops with the ball.

A glorious 50/22 kick Rory Minton, into Vultures Corner, provided Chichester with their first lineout. The ball was secured and the pack headed for the try line before being stopped illegally. The penalty was kicked to the corner for the lineout and this time the pack crossed the line with Tyrese Makasi dotting down. Converted by Minton. 7 - 3 and 10 minutes played.

From the restart, Chichester Rhys Thompson’s clearance kick was carried into to touch by a Newbury player on the 22 metre line. From the lineout Chichester moved the ball across the back line with Tom Blewitt jinking through a hole in the visitor’s defence to score under the posts. Converted by Minton. 14 - 3.

From the restart a Chichester attack was stopped illegally on the 10 metre line, within range of Minton’s boot. 17 - 3 and 16 minutes on the clock. Newbury’s second attack of the game saw their fly half reprise his cross field kick which was collected by the winger, whose sidestep beat the defence for a try. Converted. 17 - 10.

Chichester’s response was immediate and a penalty for a high tackle allowed Minton to increase the lead. 20 - 10 and 23 minutes played. Newbury were next on the scoresheet when Chichester conceded a penalty in the red zone.

Man of the match Tyrese Makasi.

The visitors elected to go with a scrum and clinically pushed Chichester back over the line to score. Converted. 20 - 15. With 3 minutes left in the half, a 50/22 kick from Blewitt provided Chichester with another lineout in Vultures Corner. After several pick and goes Josh Stops spun the ball out to the backs and Thompson, taking the ball at speed from full back, crashed through the Newbury defence to score. Conversion missed. 25 -15.

On the stroke of half time Chichester conceded another penalty 10 metres from their try line. Newbury once again went for the scrum but Chichester’s pack turned over the ball before it went loose. In the ensuing melee the referee produced a yellow card and awarded a penalty try to the visitors.

Half time, 25 - 22 and a thoroughly entertaining 40 minutes of rugby.

On 45 minutes it was Newbury’s turn to lose a player to a yellow card. Penalty kicked by Minton. 28 - 22. After a cagey 25 minutes, that saw a well organised Newbury defence keep a dominant Chichester at bay, it was the visitors who scored a breakaway try in the corner to reduce the deficit. Conversion missed. 28 - 27 with 12 minutes to play.

However, there was no panic and Chichester stuck to their game plan. A sublime 50 metre grubber kick from Thompson, to the in goal area, required the Newbury full back to concede a goal line drop out. Chichester received the ball but their advance was stopped by a high tackle 20 metres out. Minton stepped up and kicked his 4th penalty of the afternoon, to provide a buffer with 7 minutes left.

Fulltime, 31 - 27 and 4 points! A cracking game to start the new season, with a great performance from everyone.

Man of the Match was Tyrese Makasi.