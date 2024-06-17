Excitement for Horsham Rugby Club following release of fixtures
Following a series of pre-season friendlies, still to be announced, the campaign starts on September 7 with a home fixture against Maidenhead.
This is followed a week later by an away fixture with newly promoted Old Alleynians in Dulwich, and then a home tie against much fancied Tunbridge Wells.
The month is completed with a trip to Hammersmith & Fulham on September 28.
Horsham secured their survival for another season in level five of the national league pyramid with a dramatic last day win against champions Havant and will be hoping this year to consolidate their position in the division.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.