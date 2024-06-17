Excitement for Horsham Rugby Club following release of fixtures

Joe Woods.

There’s excitement at Horsham Rugby Club after the release of the fixtures for the 2024-25 season for the Men’s 1st XV in Regional 1 South Central.

Following a series of pre-season friendlies, still to be announced, the campaign starts on September 7 with a home fixture against Maidenhead.

This is followed a week later by an away fixture with newly promoted Old Alleynians in Dulwich, and then a home tie against much fancied Tunbridge Wells.

The month is completed with a trip to Hammersmith & Fulham on September 28.