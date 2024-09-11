H&B RFC U14s warm up for the season ahead.
This match was also the first opportunity for J.Sims, O.Archibald and N. Carrington-Paines to have a run out, as new players joining the team.
With the introduction of uncontested line outs, conversions and full sized pitches it was always going to be interesting as to how the teams settled in and it was Bromley who took advantage of an early line out mistake, allowing them to score the first try.
This had, however, been against the run of play and the home side maintained their dominance turning possession into points as L.Sheppard forced himself over the line to bring the score level at 5-5.
The boys in blue and white continued this momentum and a good move found L. Chappell on the wing to score and take the lead 10-5, securing a subsequent victory in the first game for the home side.
With a number of positional and substitute changes made for the second match, it was Bromley that controlled this game scoring four tries, converting two of them to put 24 points on the board with the only points for the home side coming from a G. Hartley try.
Despite the score, the way this try was executed would have pleased the coaches with quick passing out of the scrum to the backs who then found space out on the wing.
The final match was the closest of all and with players tiring, the pendulum swung back and forth; Hastings opened the scoring with a try by G. Hartley before being pegged back by the visitors. The lead was then restored when G. Hartley scored his second of the game before Bromley again equalised.
With X.Copley adding a conversion, the game could have gone either way but it was the away side who had enough to get over the line with a last minute try taking the third game 12-17.
With lots of positives coming out of the performances, particularly S. Verlander who was thriving in his new front row position, coaches Loving-Price and Sheppard will be focusing on pushing this side to its full potential and a successful season.
Full team: T. Roberts, N. Cassidy, S. Stewart, W. Green, S. Verlander, L. Sheppard, W. Dewsbery, J. Noble, J. Sims, O. Archibald, D. Tate. G. Hartley, X. Copley, L. Chappell, V. Romano, L. Ruussuvuori, A. Kesen, H. Malton, H. Watkins, E. Loving-Price, F. Macdonald, N. Carrington-Paines.
