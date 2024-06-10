Heath U12s gain reward at Twickenham
As a result the squad was invited up to Twickenham on Saturday, for an official presentation and to parade at half-time during the Rugby Premiership Final between Bath and Northampton, in front of a sell-out crowd at the home of rugby of 82,000.
More than 165 family and supporters from the club travelled with the U12 squad and it was a fantastic experience for the children; moreover everyone was fortunate to witness an absolute epic match!
At the same time, a team of Heath volunteers was kept busy at the South of England Show where the Club had a stand over all three days to encourage young people to try out rugby. Many boys and girls tried to master the passing man and there was a lot of interest in Heath’s Free taster session for girls age 9 to 15 taking place at Whitemans Green at 6pm on Wednesday, June 12.
There was also huge interest in the Free strength and fitness sessions for women and girls age 14+ which started last Wednesday and has already attracted 47 participants keen to get fit this summer. Numbers are expected to grow and all are welcome from 7 to 8pm every Wednesday.
Heath welcomes new players of all ages and abilities at any time – to find out more about the club, its fantastic new Clubhouse and exciting plans for padel courts and a community gym at Whitemans Green visit www.hhrfc.co.uk or email [email protected]