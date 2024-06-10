Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earlier this season the Heath U12s won the Harlequins Land Rover Cup, fielding a combination team from all three of the Heath U12s squads (Trojans-Spartans-Vikings) and emerging victors against respected opponents from multiple clubs across Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire.

As a result the squad was invited up to Twickenham on Saturday, for an official presentation and to parade at half-time during the Rugby Premiership Final between Bath and Northampton, in front of a sell-out crowd at the home of rugby of 82,000.

More than 165 family and supporters from the club travelled with the U12 squad and it was a fantastic experience for the children; moreover everyone was fortunate to witness an absolute epic match!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the same time, a team of Heath volunteers was kept busy at the South of England Show where the Club had a stand over all three days to encourage young people to try out rugby. Many boys and girls tried to master the passing man and there was a lot of interest in Heath’s Free taster session for girls age 9 to 15 taking place at Whitemans Green at 6pm on Wednesday, June 12.

Heath U12s enjoyed opportunity to parade prior to Premiership Final at Twickenham.

There was also huge interest in the Free strength and fitness sessions for women and girls age 14+ which started last Wednesday and has already attracted 47 participants keen to get fit this summer. Numbers are expected to grow and all are welcome from 7 to 8pm every Wednesday.