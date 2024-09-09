Heathfield survive Cranbrook resurgence

Heathfield 27, Cranbrook 22

Heathfield eventually secured a bonus point win in this Counties 1 Kent league match after a Cranbrook resurgence had threatened to overturn an impressive early home performance.

Heathfield started much the stronger and soon a lineout provided good ball which was quickly moved to midfield for Jay Massey-Taylor to open the scoring with a try after barely three minutes.

Then a goal line drop out went to Heathfield fly half Tom Reilly on the Cranbrook 10m line who coolly dropped a goal with several yards to spare.

Jay Massey-Taylor.

Entering the second quarter scrum possession was carried on well and allowed captain Gus Taylor to work his way over for a deserved try. This was followed almost immediately by Heathfield’s try of the day as scrum possession was taken on by Tom Tingley, Tom Cornwall and then Ollie Tooke before Lucas Cuming finished under the posts, converted by Toby Simpson.

In spite of the 20-0 scoreline Cranbrook now put some pressure onto a Heathfield scrum producing a penalty which was quickly taken, and ex-Heathfield Colt Fabian Rimmer made good yards into the left hand corner before finding Jacob Isteed who duly scored.

The second half opened with an impressive long range penalty by Cranbrook. This was soon answered by Heathfield as Cornwall finally collected due reward for another all round performance with a try at the end of a protracted period of open play. Simpson converted.

However Cranbrook immediately replied as a period of aerial ping-pong ended with ex-Heathfield player Sam Shillabeer fielding a deep kick before setting his backs loose and Isteed finished well in the corner for his second try on the day

Tom Cornwall try.

Heathfield were handicapped by a yellow card for Jo Lewis but should still have scored as some good all round play took them into the bottom corner and then under the posts but the chance was botched.

With ten minutes left a canny cross kick by Rimmer created a broken field situation for Joshua Forknall and he showed good skill and determination to wriggle through for an important try, converted by Rimmer.

At 27-22 with several minutes left any result was possible. Most of the play was in the visitors 22 and Heathfield crossed the line twice but couldn’t get the ball down cleanly. Cranbrook made one dangerous counterattack but Simpson made the crucial tackle.

This Saturday Heathfield entertain Dover (September 14, 3pm).