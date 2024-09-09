Horsham go down to opening day home defeat
In what is sure to be a challenging season for the hosts, the result was disappointing because this was a game the Green and Whites won in the corresponding fixture last season.
Maidenhead made a fast start with a penalty and a converted try after a chip through following a turnover and a defensive lapse from Horsham at the ruck. During this period Horsham lost their skipper, Josh Earle through injury, and he was replaced by Coby Coy making his debut.
Horsham bounced back after 25 minutes with a try from Tom Johnson following multi-phase play in the 22 metre area converted by Oli Chennell. An exchange of penalties saw Horsham enter half time 10-16 down.
The second half was scoreless. George Howard was yellow carded as the Green and Whites absorbed everything Maidenhead could throw at them and finished the game in the ascendancy but were unable to secure the crucial score in the face of a strong defence.
A disappointed Horsham Head of Rugby, Nick Stocker said: “A physical, tight game to kick off the season. Defences dominated with both sides struggling to get their attack to flow.
From our perspective we made too many little errors that disrupted flow and whilst Maidstone had the better of exchanges in the first half, we were very much on the ascendancy in the second, particularly in the last quarter where but for a few mistakes we might have secured the win.
The positives are the players making their debuts that have been recruited in the summer together with knowledge of big players returning in the next few weeks. This will develop and maintain momentum. Defensively we contained a dangerous attacking side and when we fine tune our attack further, we will start to turn results in our favour.
New player Aaron Boczek alongside fellow back row player Owain McLoughlin were excellent today and former Colt Tom Sanders showed up well on the wing on debut. Man of the match however went to Jacob Denhart for his work rate, tackling and all-round game.”
Horsham travel next week to Old Alleynians in Dulwich, a newly promoted and no doubt very confident side. It will be another tough match in the league!
