Horsham in local derby win

RUGBY

REGIONAL 1 SOUTH CENTRAL

Saturday 12th September 2024

Jack Thompson going over for his try

Horsham 20-7 Brighton

Report by Richard Ordidge

Horsham secured a 20-7 win over Brighton in a disciplined and controlled performance and climb to seventh in Regional 1 South Central, which is the fifth tier of the national league pyramid.

This was their first league win over their county rivals in more than 20 years although it should be added that Brighton have been playing in higher leagues for most of this period.

Scores came from a first half Jack Thompson try following good line-out play and snipe by man of the match Aaron Linfield, and five penalties from Oli Chennell in an outstanding kicking display.

Horsham took an 11-0 lead into half time as Chennell kept the scoreboard ticking over and although Brighton responded with a try on 72 minutes it was too little too late.

Horsham Head Coach Nick Stocker reflected after the game: “Achieving back-to-back wins in the league is very pleasing in itself. Doing so in a Sussex derby added to the enjoyment in what was a tense game. With both sides making errors, we looked more threatening in the first half building a lead until the defensive efforts had to take over as Brighton desperately tried to claw back the game.

It was a composed performance that saw us take our opportunities well with Oli Chennell’s kicking at goal, particularly impressive. Whilst the scrum creaked on occasion, the lineout built further on the performance versus Hammersmith & Fulham and proved a source of possession for Horsham in attack whilst pressuring when in defence - particularly late on as Brighton pushed to score. The young team handled the disruption caused by injuries well, and in the final defensive sets showed real character that will be important as the season progresses. We still have much to learn but the continued development bodes well.

In terms of performance, the lineout collectively did very well, showing a growing maturity as a group with Freddie’s throwing in particular worth pointing out. The back row was industrious throughout as were the back three working hard off the ball and returning kicks. Jordan Smith was excellent once again and was on the short list for another man of match performance. However, this was given to Aaron Linfield for his all-round game-kicking, communication and sniping, one of which set up our only try of the match.

Next week we have a tough assignment to Jersey, but with the opportunity taken to stay overnight, we will certainly be looking to continue to build momentum with another positive performance in the league.”