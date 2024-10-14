Raiders gain two points at home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

So near yet so far, another excellent performance in patches, but still errors that prevent the side reaching true potential. Two bonus points earned against a side from the top half of the league and parity in scoring, five tries each, is some consolation for what could have been. Skipper Jack Forrest continues to lead by example as did Frank Taggart on his return to the side. Another fine display from hooker Harrison Dakin gained him Man of the Match.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Raiders 27 Old Albanian 31

Saturday 12th October 2024

Match report and photos by Colin Coulson

Frank Taggart makes a break

Still without a win after five matches Raiders faced seventh placed Old Albanian this week. Back on home turf after a trip to South London to play Barnes the previous week, hopes were high that this could be the first win of the season for Raiders.

In terms of selection four changes were made from the previous game. Kieran Tomlinson and Balazs Magda returned after absence, Elliott Powell made his home debut in the back row and Dillon Worsley made his first appearance as a Raider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather was foul throughout most of the game, but this didn’t detract from an exciting, evenly matched contest.

Old Albanian kicked off, defending the northern end of the ground in the first half.

Will Beer's try

The home side were quickly on the attack with controlled phase play. After eight minutes this led to the ball moving along the back line towards the right wing, a delayed pass in the centre created a gap and Charlie Spencer completed the move, touching down in the corner. The try was unconverted, but the hosts had an early 5-0 lead.

It only took a minute for the visitors to open their account with a converted try, 5-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next ten minutes saw both sides in good territorial positions, but neither was able to capitalise on them.

On twenty minutes Frank Taggart received a yellow card for a technical offence at a ruck deep in Raiders’ territory, and very quickly the visitors took advantage to score their second converted try to extend the lead to 5-14.

Jack Forrest breaks through tackle to score

Raiders appeared to be in a mini slump at this time as Old Albanian scored another unconverted try to take the score to 5-19 after thirty minutes.

The hosts then came back in fine style, playing expansive rugby in the wet conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With thirty-five minutes played Raiders kicked a penalty to touch, deep inside the visitors’ twenty-two. From the lineout the forwards kept the ball tight and drove towards the try line, Harrison Dakin touching down as the maul crossed the goal line. The try was unconverted but as the half was coming to its conclusion, the home side were back in the game 10-19.

The final play of the half saw Raiders build an outstanding attack from their own territory. Kieran Tomlinson cut a great line in the centre to burst through the visitors’ first line of defence. The ball was then swiftly moved through the hands to Will Beer on the left wing, who was stopped just short of the try line.

With the hosts clearly in the ascendancy, the half came to a close.

Half time score: Worthing Raiders 10 Old Albanian 19

The second half was started by Raiders, now attacking the southern end of the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of quick penalties allowed the home side to maintain pressure on the visitors. The second of these resulted in a line out within striking distance of the try line. As in the first half they set up a driving maul and again it was hooker, Harrison Dakin, who touched down as they crossed the line. Another difficult kick from out wide narrowly missed. The gap was now down to 15-19 after seven minutes.

The visitors hit back almost immediately with an excellent individual try from their full back. The try was unconverted but Old Albanian now had a lead beyond one score at 15-24.

The home side built some good attacks but as in previous weeks errors or infringements prevented them from turning these into points.

With twenty-three minutes played it looked as if the game was all over for Raiders when Old Albanian extended their lead to 15-31 with a converted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coaches used the bench players to bring new energy to the team’s performance. The final fifteen minutes of the match saw the hosts dominate play and the visitors scrambling to maintain their lead.

In the twenty-sixth minute Raiders set up another catch and drive which was held up close to the line. This constant pressure resulted in the visitors receiving a yellow card. From the ensuing penalty the hosts chose to take a tap and drive for the line. Initially, Frank Taggart carried the ball and when stopped short of the line it was then moved to the left wing to Will Beer to dive in at the corner. Unfortunately, the kick from the touchline went wide. With ten minutes left to play Raiders had a try bonus point and were now looking to close the gap still further.

Raiders were able to maintain the pressure on the visitors’ defence and were nearly rewarded when a long cross field kick to Will Beer almost resulted in another try.

With four minutes left to play Raiders ran the ball wide from a scrum. Initially Jack Forrest setting up the play. His long pass reached Will Beer on the left touchline, he made ground drew the defenders into the tackle and released the ball back inside to Jack Forrest who forced his way through several attempted tackles to score Raiders’ fifth try. Dillon Worsley converted to close the gap to 27-31, with only a couple of minutes left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With time almost up the visitors took a shot at the post from a penalty that Raiders had conceded. The attempt failed and the game came to a close with the home side still trying to run everything from deep in their own half.

Full time score: Worthing Raiders 27 Old Albanian 31

So near yet so far, another excellent performance in patches, but still errors that prevent the side reaching true potential.

Two bonus points earned against a side from the top half of the league and parity in scoring, five tries each, is some consolation for what could have been.

Skipper Jack Forrest continues to lead by example as did Frank Taggart on his return to the side. Another fine display from hooker Harrison Dakin gained him Man of the Match.

Referee: Conor Boyle

Attendance: 267

The Fox Inn Man of the Match: Harrison Dakin

Scorers:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tries: Charlie Spencer, Harrison Dakin (2), Will Beer, Jack Forrest

Con: Dillon Worsley

Team:

1. Fraser Bruce 2. Harrison Dakin 3. Elliott Luke 4. Jack Lake 5. Dan Macadams 6. Elliott Powell 7. Rob Ure 8. Frank Taggart 9. Jake Rutherford 10. Tom Meyer 11. Will Beer 12. Jack Forrest 13. Kieran Tomlinson 14. Charlie Spencer 15. Bruno Perry

Bench:

16. Jimmy Staples 17. Balazs Magda 18. Will Gearing-Grief 19. Sam Myles 20. Dillon Worsley