Rugby club promotes health and wellbeing at South of England Show
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club will be promoting its exciting plans for a multi-sport facility including three padel courts and a gym at Whitemans Green and encouraging people of all ages, genders and abilities to sign up for a series of fitness sessions it is running throughout the summer at Whitemans Green.
There is a FREE Girls Rugby Taster session for all girls age 9 to 15 on Wednesday, June 12 from 6pm to 7.30pm as the club expands its girls squads across ages U12 to U16.
There is a FREE strength and fitness session for all girls and women age 14+ every Wednesday evening from 7-8pm starting this week (June 5) and running throughout the summer. No need to register, just turn up and join in and all levels of fitness welcome.
FREE touch rugby sessions take place every Saturday morning from 9.30-10.45am. All genders, ages and abilities welcome and everyone is encouraged to come and join in the fun to keep fit this summer.
Pre-senior training for the senior squad starts at the beginning of July under an exciting new coaching team and with so much happening on and off the pitch, the Club hopes to attract new and returning players to come and join in over the summer to get fit and connect with a welcoming Club with fantastic new facilities. For more information on any of these activities email [email protected].
The amazing CGI image shows how the new HHRFC Clubhouse and associated facilities will look once fully built - the plans for padel courts and a gym which provide inclusive sporting facilities for all are currently under consideration by MSDC and available for everyone to make a comment in support on the planning portal online DM/24/0832 or https://pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=SBB38DKT0GL00 .
The new HHRFC clubhouse is progressing to plan and as it emerges on site it gives an impressive indication of the massive improvement these ambitious plans from the rugby club are bringing to sport facilities for all at Whitemans Green.