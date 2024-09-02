Rugby returns at Heath next weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby returns for Haywards Heath Rugby Club next weekend with the first league fixture of the season away against Eastbourne for the 1st XV on Saturday afternoon.

Following promotion to Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex, the squad will be expecting a challenge in this much anticipated match against strong local opposition. Having played two friendly, pre-season matches against Cranbrook and Seaford over the last two weekends, the Heath coaching team hope that the squad is fit and raring to go in this new campaign.

Mini and Junior rugby returns to Whitemans Green on Sunday, September 8 for all - U6 to U16 and Colts – all existing and new players welcome to join this inclusive club with a strong pedigree in nurturing and developing young talent across the ages.

The girls’ squads are also looking forward to an exciting season following a great Girls Rugby Camp at Whitemans Green late summer where Mary McDonagh - a member of Quins U18 and Ireland 7s squad who played all her mini and junior rugby at Heath - was guest coach, sharing her learning experiences as she looks forward to a fabulous rugby career.

A large group of girls of all ages enjoyed a great day of rugby during the Summer Camp at Heath.

Great fun was had by all - Heath has girls squads at U12, U14 and U16 this season so is always on the lookout for girls who would like to try this fast growing way to stay fit and healthy and make new friends.

Anyone interested in taking up rugby at the start of a fantastic new season that will hopefully see a fabulous new HHRFC Clubhouse opening later in the year, bringing amazing facilities for players of all ages and supporters, should email [email protected] or visit www.hhrfc.co.uk .