Rugby season returning soon at Haywards Heath with free girls summer rugby camp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new rugby season is only a few weeks away and as the fantastic new HHRFC Clubhouse takes shape at Whitemans Green, the club is gearing up for an exciting new season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the new rugby season approaches, the club is running a free Girls Summer Rugby Camp on Wednesday, August 28 for all girls aged between 10 and 16 to come along for the opportunity to learn new rugby skills, have fun and make new friends. With a high ratio of coaches to players, all levels of experience and ability are catered for.

Meanwhile three lucky Heath Colts have been making the most of the summer in the southern hemisphere, learning rugby the South African way. These talented players were selected to enroll at Grey High School in South Africa, in the Eastern Cape - a school famous for producing international rugby players, such as the current Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Barker, Oliver Goswamy and Arthur Kempson benefited from the exceptional rugby programme - which is overseen by 40 cap Springbok legend Robbie Kempson. This experience is the first stage of what is hoped will become a school player exchange programme, with plans to bring South African players on bursaries to the UK.

Three Heath Colts had an amazing experience in South Africa.

The boys were assessed by Robbie Kempson himself when Heath played London Welsh last season and it is hoped that the South African exchange players will get the chance to taste club rugby at HHRFC in addition to a school rugby programme in future.

The experience for the boys started with an intense pre-season rugby camp, followed by a series of matches where they all got pitch time in this rugby-mad environment, at times playing in front of a crowd of 10,000 rugby supporters!

They have now returned home with incredible memories, their 1st XV caps and are excited to bring some of the skills they have acquired back to the reigning Sussex champions, Heath Colts, next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wanting to register for the free HHRFC Girls Rugby Camp on Wednesday, August 28 or wanting to experience youth rugby at Heath, new players are welcome for ages U6 through to U16 and Colts, plus girls only squads at U12, U14 and U16 when the season restarts on Sunday, September 8.

Email [email protected] or visit www.hhrfc.co.uk for more information.