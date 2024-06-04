School's rugby coach has the magic touch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buckswood school head of rugby, Kit Claughton, won the National Touch Tournament 45 age group title with South East England representative side the Taipans at Nottingham, scoring nine tries in the two-day tournament.

The Taipans reached the final unbeaten, Claughton scoring two tries in the defeat of the West of England side, the Wildcats.