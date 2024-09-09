Tough start for Heath but lessons learned

Eastbourne 38 Haywards Heath 13

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First game of the new rugby season saw an away trip for Heath to fellow Sussex side Eastbourne. After promotion last season the step up to Counties 1 Surrey/ Sussex was always going to be a challenge and so it was to prove.

Early Heath invention and some strong running saw them miss out on a scoring opportunity when holding a three man overlap but returning to kick the penalty advantage courtesy of Wharton for 0-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A promising start was soon answered the hosts as Eastbourne retaliated with a well worked try that was converted for 7-3. Again, Heath showed some good touches to take play into the opposition 22 where they won the penalty which was kicked for 7-6 despite an attacking scrum in front of the posts appearing the better option given Heath's early dominance up front.

Heath faced a tough match against Eastbourne after promotion to Counties 1 Surrey-Sussex.

The home side then showed their experience of playing in this division and took control of the game with their 8 and 9 combination dictating matters. With Heath disrupted by injuries in the pack Eastbourne scored three unanswered tries to put the game out of reach at 28-6 and take the bonus point by half time not helped by a Heath yellow card.

The second half was a more balanced affair until Eastbourne broke and scored wide left after another Heath yellow diminishing the ranks to 14 on the pitch.

A couple of Heath breaks from deep challenged the Eastbourne defence and a long breakout from Jamie Diggle almost saw a score. Heath went down to 14 men again, this time with a fourth injury in the forwards, meaning the match moved to uncontested scrums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another length of the pitch break from Diggle saw him into the Eastbourne 22 where an offload to Jack Lucas saw him touch down for a converted try and a 33-13 scoreline that was more representative of the Heath effort.

Heath were disrupted by injuries as they lost the first match of the season 38-13.

Eastbourne hit back with another try of their own, after which Heath should have scored again only being thwarted by an opposition knock on with the line begging. From the ensuing scrum Heath opened up the home defence but poor execution meant they were unable to manage a further consolation score.

A final score of 38-13 meant a tough start for Heath and some early season lessons learned.

The Heath squad will be looking forward to a home fixture against Trinity next weekend, Saturday, September 14, with a 3pm kick off. Hopefully a large home crowd will give the squad the boost they need as they play in the shadow of the fantastic new HHRFC Clubhouse that is fast emerging at Whitemans Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath 1st Team Squad: Seb Broster; Will Purdy; Jack Bull; Dan Shotton; Ellis Dubois; Jack Herbert; Otto Serjeant; Wilf Bridges(capt); James Buttall; Jamie Thurston; Jamie Diggle; Nick Main; Jack Lucas; Ollie Simpson; Tom Wharton; Elliott Higgin; Ben Eustace; Chris Neill.