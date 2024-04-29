Worthing College Women's Rugby team crowned national champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They successfully defended their title, dominating the competition having scored 141 points and defeating teams from Exeter College, North West region, Bishop Burton College, Hartlepool College and Loughborough College on the first day.

Loughborough College stopped Worthing’s winning streak on day two with a close 20-17 defeat, however Worthing’s determination and resilience shone through as they went on to beat Exeter 19-5 in the final – crowning the team national champions for the U18s girls’ Rugby 7s.

Mark Rugman, Head of Sport and Science at Worthing College and Head Coach of Worthing College’s rugby team, said: “This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our players, coaches, and supporters.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to continuing our success in the future.”

Helena Thomas, Principal at Worthing College, added: “What a phenomenal achievement for our women’s rugby team.

“I know I speak for the whole college when I say how proud we are of the team for their gold medal winning performances at the AoC Sport Championships – to win Gold once is fantastic, to go back a year later and win it a second time is outstanding.

“Women’s rugby is growing in profile all of the time in England – just look at the Red Roses’ performance at Twickenham in front of nearly 50,000 people at the weekend – so it is incredible to see our own female rugby stars flourishing.”

Worthing College partners with Harlequins Women to deliver an elite rugby programme, which has been paying dividends since it launched in 2022.

The programme combines expertise and support from Harlequins to benefit players in every aspect of their game, while they enjoy a superb education provided by Worthing College. Mark said: “The partnership between Worthing College and Harlequins Women has proven to be a winning combination, fostering talent and excellence both on and off the field.