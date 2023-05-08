Across the country, there was a celebration of community rugby with finals at Twickenham, StoneX Stadium and Darlington Arena.At Twickenham, Old Northamptonians pulled off a comeback in the Papa Johns Men’s Regional 2 Championship Final, defeating Horsham 40-35, having trailed 21-7 at the break.Backed by hundreds of fans, Horsham gave their all at the end of a season when they also won their league.