14 pictures of Horsham Rugby Club’s biggest day – playing in a cup final at Twickenham
It ended in defeat but it was still a day to savour – and remember forever – for everyone connected with Horsham Rugby Club.
Across the country, there was a celebration of community rugby with finals at Twickenham, StoneX Stadium and Darlington Arena.At Twickenham, Old Northamptonians pulled off a comeback in the Papa Johns Men’s Regional 2 Championship Final, defeating Horsham 40-35, having trailed 21-7 at the break.Backed by hundreds of fans, Horsham gave their all at the end of a season when they also won their league.
We'll have a report and reaction in the County Times on Thursday and on this website during the week but for now here are the best of the pictures from the big day, all taken by Darryl Sears of DAS Sports Photography.