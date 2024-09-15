Worthing Raiders v HavantWorthing Raiders v Havant
Worthing Raiders v Havant

22 photos from Worthing Raiders v Havant in rugby's National two east

By Steve Bone
Published 15th Sep 2024, 18:22 GMT
It finished Worthing 34 Havant 40 in the Raiders’ first home game of the new National two east season.

It was a frustrating result for Raiders, who made too many simple errors and gave away too many penalties to maintain the pressure on their opponents for any length of time.

However, on a positive note they managed to win the second half 28-23 and but for the problems mentioned above, the final result could have been so different.

Plenty to work on for the coaches but plenty of positives as well.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get the full report on this website during the week and in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

