29 photos as Worthing Raiders get much-needed win over Colchester

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 13:55 BST
Worthing Raiders beat Colchester 32-24 to give themselves new hope of avoiding relegation from rugby’s National two east.

It was an entertaining game for the near 400-strong crowd to enjoy, although errors from both sides prevented either of them becoming dominant at any stage.

Overall, the game could be summed up as very scrappy but a vital win for Raiders which keeps hopes alive of avoiding relegation.

Realistically to avoid the drop they will need to win all three of their remaining matches, and Havant and Colchester will need to lose all their games.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked – and get a full match report from Colin Coulson on this website and in the Worthing Herald in the week.

Worthing Raiders v Colchester in National two east

1. Worthing Raiders v Colchester pictures by Stephen Goodger (3).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Colchester in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Colchester in National two east

2. Worthing Raiders v Colchester pictures by Stephen Goodger (15).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Colchester in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Colchester in National two east

3. Worthing Raiders v Colchester pictures by Stephen Goodger (13).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Colchester in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Colchester in National two east

4. Worthing Raiders v Colchester pictures by Stephen Goodger (10).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Colchester in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

