Worthing Raiders v Old AlbanianWorthing Raiders v Old Albanian
Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian

31 photos as Worthing Raiders take on Old Albanian in rugby’s National two east

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Oct 2024, 13:56 BST
Worthing Raiders lost 31-27 at home to Old Albanian as they continue to struggle for wins in National two east – and it was a case of so near yet so far.

This was another excellent performance in patches, but still there are errors that prevent the side reaching true potential.

Two bonus points earned against a side from the top half of the league and parity in scoring, five tries each, is some consolation for what could have been.

Skipper Jack Forrest continues to lead by example, as did Frank Taggart on his return to the side. Another fine display from hooker Harrison Dakin gained him the Man of the Match prize.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the tussle on this page and those linked and get the full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.

Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian

1. Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian pictures by Stephen Goodger (31).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian

2. Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian

3. Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian pictures by Stephen Goodger (34).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian

4. Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian pictures by Stephen Goodger (33).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Old Albanian Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice