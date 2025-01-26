Barnes punish errors as Worthing Raiders are beaten again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Raiders have shown they can compete with the top sides – but they make too many basic errors which undo their good work. And that was seen again as they lost 41-19 at home to Barnes in National two east.

Good sides like Barnes will always punish you in these circumstances, and that is exactly what happened.

It was a much better second half, which Raiders won 19-15, showing plenty of spirit and skills more reflective of their ability. But realistically they now need at least five or six victories to avoid relegation.

Another tough game comes on Saturday when Raiders face fourth-placed Canterbury.

Raiders made four changes to the squad for the clash with second-placed Barnes, George Gatford and Alex Havers returning on the bench, and Cam Dobinson on the bench for his first appearance in over a year. New signing Jack Gapper was making his debut, also from the bench. Having made his 100th league appearance for Raiders, Will Gearing-Grief led the team out.

On a windless, sunny afternoon, the visitors had kick-off and almost scored the first points but when they managed to charge down a clearance kick they were judged offside, and the home side were able to relieve the early pressure.

The hosts gave away a penalty after six minutes and the visitors kicked to touch close to their try line. From the lineout, a catch and drive resulted in an unconverted try to give Barnes the early lead.

Raiders had a penalty in midfield. They kicked for touch but the ball didn’t quite go out of play. Barnes counter-attacked from deep and scored a converted try to stretch the lead to 0-12.

When the restart kick went into touch, the visitors built another attack from a scrum on the halfway line. Within a few minutes Barnes recorded their third try, converted to lead by 17 points.

The visitors gave away several penalties which gave the home side the chance to establish a good attacking position deep in their 22m area. Unfortunately, the penalty kick for touch went dead.

Raiders managed to steal possession from a Barnes’ lineout and turned defence into attack. However, after patient phase play, the move broke down.

With38 minutes played, Barnes, from a lineout, mounted another attack that resulted in a converted try.

The hosts had brought Jack Gapper on late in the first half and followed that with Sam Cook and Dobinson coming on at the interval.

The second half was much better for the home side, although it didn’t start well, with a forward pass and then a free kick against them at the ensuing scrum.

After two minutes the visitors knocked on under pressure on the halfway line. With possession from the scrum, Raiders were able to gain ground and put themselves in a good attacking position in the visitors’ half.

The forwards carried the ball at close quarters, forcing the Barnes’ defence back towards their own try line. After several attempts at close range, Cook eventually got over the line to score. Dillon Worsley converted to make it 7-26.

Raiders were playing with more confidence, and although the scrum was under some pressure they were giving as good as they got around the field. Chances were being created more regularly but errors at vital times prevented them from capitalising.

Alex Havers joined the game for the first time and Charlie Spencer returned after a spell on the bench. Spencer made a neat half break up the right wing, however at the tackle the ball was turned over and the visitors created another converted try with this possession.

Barnes scored a further unconverted try and Raiders were still prone to making simple errors, which prevented them building sustained pressure. As the game progressed it was encouraging for the home supporters to see the team raise their level of performance and build pressure to create two further tries.

The first came when Frank Taggart took a tap penalty five metres from the Barnes’ try line, when he was held up and the ruck formed, Ben Featherstone picked up and forced his way over the line. Worsley converted with a quick drop-kick in order to save time. At 14-38, Raiders were in search of a possible bonus point.

The third try came from another quick tap at a penalty. This time scrum-half Dobinson took it and crossed the line himself. The conversion missed.

Raiders pushed to find another try but Barnes had the last say when they kicked a penalty to make the final score 19-41.

MoM: Harrison Dakin