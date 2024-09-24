Chichester 32, Petersfield 42

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday afternoon, Chichester welcomed Petersfield to Oaklands Park for the first game between the two club’s 1st XVs since 2001.

Blues made five changes to the team that lost narrowly to North Dorset, last time out. Josh Brown and Zac Conley came into the pack, James Crundwell and Tom Blewitt joined the backs with Joshua Carden on the bench. Crundwell and Carden were making their 1st XV debuts.

On a glorious late summer afternoon, with the pitch softened by rain on Friday night to provide perfect playing conditions, Petersfield kicked off up the slope towards Oaklands Pavilion.

Chichester immediately had the visitors under pressure and, after a couple of penalties, the referee produced the yellow card and Petersfield were down to 14 players. Rory Minton stepped up and slotted the penalty. 3 - 0 after 3 minutes.

Tyrese Makasi scoring Chichester's first try.

After a very nervy 10 minutes, during which both sides were penalised for not releasing, it was Chichester who infringed within kicking distance, allowing the visitors to level the score. 3 - 3.

Petersfield conceded another couple of penalties allowing Blues to move the ball down the field and set up a lineout on the 5 metre line.

Having secured the ball, and with the maul not gaining traction, Tyrese Makasi burst down the blind side to score. Conversion rebounded off the post. 8 - 5 with 19 minutes on the clock. 5 minutes later Petersfield reduced the deficit after a Blues’ infringement in kicking range. 8 - 6.

With nearly half an hour gone Chichester started to get the upper hand and apply pressure in the red zone. A deliberate knock on saw a Petersfield player head to the sin bin. Blues went for the tap penalty and, after a couple of pick and goes on the line, Joe Hunter crashed through the visitor’s defence to score. Converted by Minton.

Joe Hunter scoring Chichester's second try.

Half time. 15 - 6 with Chichester looking the more settled team after 40 minutes of scrappy rugby.

Straight from the restart, a Blues’ attack was halted by a high tackle and Minton slotted an easy penalty. 18 - 6. From the restart, Chichester stole the ball at a Petersfield lineout and Minton’s clearance kick caught the visitor’s backs flat footed.

The pursuing Luca Fleming kicked on and won the foot race to gather the ball, crossing the try line to dot down, to the delight of the Chichester faithful on the balcony. Converted by Minton. 25 - 6 and 43 minutes played.

Within 11 minutes Petersfield were back in it, with Chichester infringements setting up two 5 metre lineouts. From the first one the visitor’s second rower broke off the maul to score, conversion missed, and the second one Blues were penalised for stopping the maul illegally resulting in a yellow card and a penalty try. 25 - 18.

Owen Tucker on the ball.

Despite being a man down Chichester continued to pressure the opposition and, after winning a couple of penalties, found themselves with a lineout in the red zone.

Having secured the ball, it was moved across the pitch with Huw Binfield providing a pass to the hard charging Rhys Thompson, for a run in under the posts and the bonus point try. Converted by Minton. 32 - 18 with 23 minutes left and Chichester seemingly in control. However, Petersfield had other ideas and, by the end of the game, they scored 24 unanswered points using the same play - lineouts in the red zone from where they mauled over to score 4 tries, 2 of which they converted. The final try on 80 minutes denying Chichester a losing bonus point.

Fulltime, 42 - 32 and a try bonus point. Petersfield left Oaklands Park with local derby bragging rights. They meet again at Penns Place on Saturday, 21st of December.

Man of the Match was Rhys Thompson.

Chichester squad: Ives, Binfield, Brown, Conley (capt.), Tucker, Hunter, Makasi, Babb, Stops, Minton, Andrews, Crundwell, Blewitt, Fleming, Thompson, Carden, Heriot, and Amin.