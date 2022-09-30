Chichester repel Gs' force to secure Oaklands Park win

Chichester on the charge - and on their way to victory over Guildford | Picture: Michael Clayden

A 12 point lead at half time proved vital because the visitors came back strongly to earn two losing bonus points. Chi’s fly half Gareth Davies kicked all the penalties and also converted his own try.Chi kicked off in their change strip of red and dark blue hoops.

Gs infringed and the first penalty went over from 30m, 3-0. A long kick to touch by Thompson was followed by a second penalty, converted for.6-0.Gs broke forward and their scrum half and a flanker combined with the full back joining at pace along the right touchline. He took the last pass well and went over for a try at the corner, 6-5.

Scrappy play followed before Davies missed one penalty from 40m but then landed a shorter one, 9-5.

A strong Chi attack produced their first try. It went slickly across the backs, Miller passing to left winger Rabale to score at Vulture’s Corner, 14-5.

Gs replied with a second attack along the right wing which was stopped – then former Chi captain Charlie Wallace, now with Gs, had a good run before a knock-on. Rabale made a big break through the centre but a following pass was just too high.

Chi won another penalty in the centre, converted, 17-5 at the break.

Gs came out in determined fashion. The Gs left winger picked up and cut diagonally through Chi’s groping defence, scoring10m left of the posts, 17-10.

Back came Chi, first with a half break by Thompson, then a delightful try by Davies who broke two attempted tackles, chipped over the full back and regathered from a kind bounce to dive under the posts - 24-10.

Mighty prop Joe Woods went on a thundering 40m run, knocking several tacklers over with his broad hips.

Gs surged forward to Vultures again. Their well organised scrum wheeled to the blindside and their hooker pressed down. Conversion missed, 24-15.

Chi won a scrum against the head and Gs were penalised in front of the posts. Another penalty kicked, 27-15.Gs broke through again and this time their scrum half raced under the posts from long distance, converted 27-22.

From a lineout Chi went through more phases and the forwards mauled to 5m for prop Vasaturaga to muscle over the line, 34-22.

Gs pressed for a second bonus and Chi were under the cosh within 10 metres of their line.

In the end Gs dived across and the conversion was the last play. 34-29 and four league points for Chi.A number of ex-Colts, still in their late teens, played very well - Tucker, McCormack, Smith and Heriot showing their potential.Chi have now won two and lost two and are mid-table.