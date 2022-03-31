Chichester RFC tame Wildgeese, but it's closer than it might have been

Away to KCS Old Boys, it enabled them to draw 25-25 and against the Wildgeese, it clinched a 19-17 win.

Blues made nine changes as Josh Cameron, Ben Deavall, Jon Lindsay and Zac Conley came into the forwards, Ciaran Johnston, Cam Hopkins and Ben Robson joined the backs with Harry Shonk and Ray Farr on the bench.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kick off was delayed by 50 minutes with the referee caught in traffic on the M23.

Jack Knight scores against Wildgeese / Picture: Rob Deavall

London Irish kicked off with the wind at their backs and immediately had Chichester under pressure on the 5m line.

Blues forced an Irish infringement, allowing Jack Knight to kick for touch.

From the lineout Zac Conley made 10 metres and offloaded to Jon Lindsay who passed to Matt McLagan, but the Irish defence turned the ball over.

Tom Bowman with ball in hand / Picture: Rob Deavall

The clearance kick was taken by Cam Hopkins who jinked through opposition defenders, making 50m, but his pass was judged to be forward.

The game settled and play ebbed and flowed with both teams squandering chances on the 5metre line. After 24 minutes Chichester knocked on in the Irish half.

The Blues’ pack drove forward at the scrum and the ball went loose but the Irish winger picked it up, looped around the Blues backs to run in under the posts. Converted, 7-0.

A penalty was kicked into touch 18m out and from the lineout Tom Bowman drove forward but was stopped 5m short. Pick and goes from Ben Deavall, Charlie Wallace and Harry Shonks advanced the ball and Deavall dotted down for the try out wide. Conversion missed, 7-5.

Irish conceded three quick penalties allowing Chichester to advance with a knock on giving Chichester a scrum 10 metres out.

Deavall gathered and drove forward, offloading to Charlie Norton who was stopped just short but eventually Jack Knight pierced the defence. Converted by Norton, 7-12 and half time with Blues seemingly in control.

Irish started the second half as energetically as the first but Jon Lindsay and Pat Bray stopped the hosts from taking the lead.

The Blues were once again in control with Wallace and Tyrese Makasi carrying strongly in attack.

Irish conceded a penalty on their 22m line and Knight’s kick found touch 10m out.

Conley received the ball at the lineout and Blues’ pack mauled forward with Lindsay breaking free to cross the line for the third try. Converted by Norton, 7-19.

Then Blues pressed the self destruct button and the Irish backs ran in a simple try out wide. Conversion missed, 12-19.

Irish advanced the ball into the Blues’ red zone and after some last ditch defending Blues conceded a penalty on the 5m line and Irish scored a third try. Conversion missed, 17-19 and full-time.

Blues will be disappointed not to have left west London with five points, but the win lifts them up to sixth with three games left MoM was John Lindsay.